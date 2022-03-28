Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 6 results

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Mar. 23, 2022– The Ahmadiyya Basketball League Tournament 2022 continued this past Sunday, March 20, with sixteen (16) Week 6 games played on the Mexico Center courts at Marion Jones Sports Complex. In addition, one more game, a U22 encounter, was played on Saturday night, March 19, in Santa Elena at the Santa Elena Sports Complex.

Below are the results from Week 6 games in the different categories.

Sunday, March 20, at the Mexico Center:

U18

Cayo Dream Chasers over Ladyville Big Dreams, 51 – 34. Dream Chasers – Zoren Decueninck 20pts; Kishawn Usher 10pts. Big Dreams – Marque Ortiz 15pts; Rushard Armstrong 9pts.

We Got Game over Orange Walk Rebels, 42 – 33. We Got Game – Jaden Garcia 11pts; Kameron Heusner 9pts. Rebels – Orson Lawrence 15pts; Myron Betancourt 11pts.

501 Gators over Cayo Dream Chasers, 56 – 43. Gators – Jameer Young 16pts; Ahmaud Smith 15pts. Dream Chasers – Zoren Decueninck 11pts; Kishawn Usher 11pts.

Vipers over Orange Walk Rebels, 42 – 34. Vipers – Demetri Augustine 25pts; David Maheia 8pts. Rebels – Nyiel Rampassard 11pts; Orson Lawrence 8pts.

U22

Northside Ballers over Shuga City Boyz, 38 – 14. Northside – Shadrick Lord 9pts; Andy Faber and Greg Fisher 7pts each. Shuga City – Isaiah Pascual 6pts; Lucio Alcoser 5pts.

Young Legend Flames over Boom Ballers, 37 – 22. Young Legends – Jahiem Ciego 12pts; Guy Sutherland 8pts. Boom Ballers – Joshua Westby 8pts; Ahmaud Patnett 5pts.

Orange Court Generals over Shuga City Boys, 33 – 27. OCG – Jayden Sutherland 14pts; Anigi Conorquie and Isaiah Martinez 4pts each. Shuga City – Dreymon Casimiro 7 pts; Dion Ciego 6pts.

One Shot over King’s Park Raiders, 45 – 23. One Shot – Alfonso Audinett 16pts; Harlon Goff 8pts. Raiders – Dantae Smith 6pts; Leo Lodge 5pts.

Gorilla Cutz over Orange Court Generals, 43 – 30. Gorilla Cutz – Jahred Phillips 21pts; OCG – Anigi Conorquie 14pts.

Tropic Air Defenders over Big Dream Ballers, 39 – 27. Defenders – Jarvis Usher 9pts; Michael Goff 8pts. Big Dream Ballers – Alexander Croft 9pts; Jaheed Ferrera 8pts.

Young Legend Flames over 501 Gators, 48 – 35. Young Legends – Azali Lambert 15pts; Jahiem Ciego 15pts. 501 Gators – Lyndon Gentle 10pts; Tristin Martinez and Corey Garbutt 6 pts each.

OPEN

New Release over BDF Ballers, 56 – 39. New Release – Felix Martinez 19pts; Kiedel Lino 8pts. BDF – Marcus Ifield 16pts; Lansden Blease 7pts.

Flight 822 over Chiefs, 39 – 24. Flight 822 – Brandon Flowers 9pts; Steven Williams 8pts. Chiefs – Travis Lennon 7pts; Darnell Galvez and Alejandro Baptist 4 pts each.

Flight 822 over Orange Court Generals, 28 – 27. Flight 822 – Brandon Flowers 9pts; Lisani Lambey 6pts. OCG – Gilbert Davis 6pts.

Westland over San Pedro Palapa Boys, 40 – 28. Westland – Ryan Michael 15pts; Alexander Ellis 10pts. Palapa Boys – Kirk Burgess 13pts; Ashton Alvarez 3pts.

Belama Gators over Falcons, 48 – 41. Belama – Oliver Solis 14pts; Deven Mckenzie 9pts. Falcons – Matildo Gordon 12pts; Kevin Hamilton 12pts.

Saturday, March 19, at Santa Elena Sports Complex

U22

Shiesty Ballers over Cayo Black Rose, 40 – 39. Shiesty Ballers – Shawn Menzies 16pts; Jaylon Hibberd 14pts. Cayo Black Rose – Ryan Duran 19pts; Kysslon Kisling 10pts.

Upcoming Week 7 schedule

Ahmadiyya Basketball League’s Season 7 Week 7 games will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Mexico Center (Marion Jones Stadium Compound). Please be on time for scheduled games.

Sunday, March 27, Mexico Center

9:00 a.m. – (Court 1 – U15) ABS Hard Rock vs Lord’s Bank Conquerors; (Court 2 – U15) Young Ballers vs Los Lagos Defenders.

10:00 a.m. – (Court 1 – U18) All Star Ballers vs 501 Grizzlies; (Court 2 – U22) Northside Ballers vs Gorilla Cutz.

11:00 a.m. – (Court 1 – Open) San Pedro Palapa Boys vs BDF Ballers; (Court 2 – Open) Orange Walk Dynapros vs Caye Caulker Stingrayz.

12:00 noon – (Court 1 – Lord’s Bank Conquerors vs Young Ballers; (Court 2 – Open) New Release vs Complex Titans.

1:00 p.m. – (Court 1 – U18) Riverside Bombers vs Future Shock; (Court 2 – Open) San Pedro Palapa Boys vs Caye Caulker Stingrayz.

2:00 p.m. – (Court 1 – U22) Cayo Black Rose vs One Shot; (Court 2 – U18) All Star Ballers vs Ladyville Big Dreams.

3:00 p.m. – (Court 1 – U22) King’s Park Raiders vs Boom Ballers; (Court 2 – U22) Big Dream Ballers vs Orange Court Generals.

4:00 p.m. – (Court 1 – Open) Orange Court Generals vs Chiefs; (Court 2 – U22) One Shot vs 501 Gators.