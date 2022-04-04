Ahmadiyya Basketball League Week 7 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 28, 2022– The Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) Tournament 2022 continued over the weekend with Week 7 games, which included fifteen (15) games played on Sunday, March 27, at the Mexico Center courts at the Marion Jones Sports Complex, and an additional 3 games played on Saturday, March 26, at the Multipurpose Center in Orange Walk in what has been dubbed the “ABL Northern Classic”. In an effort to bring games to the districts, ABL on wheels!!!!

Below are the results from Week 7 games:

Sun. Mar. 27, Mexico Center in Belize City

U15

Los Lagos Defenders over Young Ballers, 56 – 23. Los Lagos – Calvin Thurton 14pts; Tevaan Dakers 8pts. Young Ballers – Maleeque McDonald 9pts; Levaughan Reneau 6pts.

Lords Bank Conquerors over Young Ballers, 24 – 22. Conquerors – Dario Cruickshank, Jr. 8pts; Kingston Nicholas 7pts. Young Ballers – Jernick Hyde 8pts; Sheldon Smith and Keron Burgess 4pts each.

ABS Hard Rock over Lords Bank Conquerors, 46 – 14. Hard Rock – Daniel Musa 10pts; Kyle Goff and Thomas Garcia 8pts each. Conquerors – Winfield Tasher and Dario Cruickshank, Jr. 4pts each.

U18

All Star Ballers over Ladyville Big Dreams, 35 – 24. All Star – Brandon Smith 11pts; Jayden Thomas 9pts. Big Dreams – Maleek Middleton 6pts; Marque Ortiz 7pts.

All Star Ballers over 501 Grizzlies, 43 – 35. All Star – Brandon Smith 17pts; Andre Bevans 10pts. 501 Grizzlies – Farian Kingston 12pts; T. Gallego 10pts.

Future Shock over Riverside Bombers, 69 – 21. Future Shock – Shane Pratt 20pts; Triston Perriot 12pts. Riverside – Sanjay Baltazar 7pts; Curtis August, Jr. and Mark Jenkins 6pts each.

U22

Orange Court Generals over Big Dream Ballers, 23 – 21. OCG – Kerdel Tench 8pts; Mordecai Lewis 4pts. Big Dream – D’Jon Canelo 13pts; Antuane Warrior 4pts.

One Shot over 501 Gators, 56 – 41. One Shot – Kerwin Palacio 16pts; Dominic Gill 11pts. Gators – Corey Garbutt 16pts; Kayden Bradley 6pts.

Northside Ballers over Gorilla Cutz, 48 – 36. Northside – Jonathon DeCosta 13pts; Kelvin Pablo 12pts. Gorilla Cutz – Kendis Cayetano 11pts; Everal Tablada 10pts.

Kings Park Raiders over Boom Ballers, 50 – 44. Raiders – Donovan Baird 15pts; Tahj Hemmans and Dantae Smith 9pts each. Boom Ballers – Joshua Westby 16pts; Jaheim Gallego 11pts.

Open

San Pedro Palapa Boys over BDF Ballers, 33 – 25. Palapa Boys – Kirk Burgess 9pts; Andre Almendarez 6pts. BDF Ballers – Renon Baizar 13pts; Marcel Lucas 4pts.

New Release over Complex Titans, 46 – 37. New Release – Felix Martinez 12pts; Kiedel Lino 9pts. Titans – Andrew Ortiz 8pts; Francis Arana 6pts.

Caye Caulker Stingrayz over Orange Walk Dynapros, 41 – 39. Stingrayz – Osmin Arana 14pts; Danny Reynolds 10pts. Dynapros – Roger Reneau 19pts; Iseini Velasquez 9pts.

Chiefs over Orange Court Generals, 40 – 31. Chiefs – Gregory Buckley and Alejandro Baptist 10pts each; Tevaun Lennon 8pts. OCG – John Kelly 10pts; Akeem Trapp 9pts.

San Pedro Palapa Boys over Caye Caulker Stingrayz, 38 – 37. Palapa Boys – Douglas Penland 11pts; Keith Pollard 8pts. Stingrayz – Danny Reynolds 16pts; Harrison Cadle 10pts.

ABL Northern Classic results

Sat. Mar. 26, Orange Walk Multipurpose Center

U18

Hard Rock Defenders over Orange Walk Rebels, 44 – 17. Hard Rock – Devin Moody 25pts; Jahren Rivers 6pts. Rebels – Tevaughn Dawson 8pts; Nyeil Rampassard 5pts.

U22

Orange Walk Rebels over Shuga City Boyz, 56 – 22. Rebels – Rasheed Reneau 17pts; Kevin Jones 16pts. Shuga City – Kendale Clare 8pts; Abner Ramirez 4pts.

Open

Orange Walk Dynapros over Westland, 40 – 28. Dynapros – Roger Reneau 16pts; Josh McLaughlin 9pts. Westland – Alex Ellis 13pts; Darwin Zuniga 8pts.