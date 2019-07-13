Subscribe to our Rss

Five alleged human traffickers charged

General — 13 July 2019 — by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)
Five alleged human traffickers charged

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 11, 2019– Five persons, 3 men and 2 women, all of them Belizean nationals, were charged with facilitating the commission of a crime by assisting in the transportation of four Honduran nationals to Orange Walk when they appeared today before Magistrate Emerson Banner.

The five accused persons are Neysa Gomez, 25; Joanna Arevallo, 19; Felicito Galvez, 34; Enrique Morales, 39; and Ervin Arevallo, 26. They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on bail of $3,000 each and their case was adjourned until September 17.

According to reports, they were part of a ring involved in transporting immigrants to the Belize northern border, presumably destined for the United States. They were in a Toyota Corolla taxi driven by Ervin Arevallo and they were intercepted by the police at the Cotton Tree Village cut-off.

It is believed by Immigration authorities that their vehicle was the lead vehicle for a Ford Escapade SUV that was transporting the four Hondurans — two men and two children.

Yesterday, two Belizeans, Edwin Naj and Adrian Guerra, who were in the SUV, were arraigned before Magistrate Emerson Banner on similar charges.

Related Articles

Mason’s beheading murder trial resumes in voir dire Armed robber of Belmopan gas station arraigned and remanded Ernesto Caliz, 64, remanded for allegedly sexually assaulting boy, 9 Ashley Castillo, 15, reported missing

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.