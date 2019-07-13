Five alleged human traffickers charged

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 11, 2019– Five persons, 3 men and 2 women, all of them Belizean nationals, were charged with facilitating the commission of a crime by assisting in the transportation of four Honduran nationals to Orange Walk when they appeared today before Magistrate Emerson Banner.

The five accused persons are Neysa Gomez, 25; Joanna Arevallo, 19; Felicito Galvez, 34; Enrique Morales, 39; and Ervin Arevallo, 26. They pleaded not guilty to the charge and were released on bail of $3,000 each and their case was adjourned until September 17.

According to reports, they were part of a ring involved in transporting immigrants to the Belize northern border, presumably destined for the United States. They were in a Toyota Corolla taxi driven by Ervin Arevallo and they were intercepted by the police at the Cotton Tree Village cut-off.

It is believed by Immigration authorities that their vehicle was the lead vehicle for a Ford Escapade SUV that was transporting the four Hondurans — two men and two children.

Yesterday, two Belizeans, Edwin Naj and Adrian Guerra, who were in the SUV, were arraigned before Magistrate Emerson Banner on similar charges.