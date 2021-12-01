74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Alleged retaliation killing in Dangriga

Eden Ramos, deceased

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 — On Friday night, November 26, 48-year-old Eden Ramos was killed on Zericote Street. According to reports, Ramos was visiting a home in the area and had shortly left on his bicycle. He was heading in the direction of Yemeri Road when he was shot. Witnesses reported seeing two men of dark complexion walking in the opposite direction just prior to the shooting, then they heard two gunshots, after which Ramos fell onto the ground. He had received a gunshot directly in the forehead. The gunmen then reportedly fled in the direction of the Sabal Community. Ramos later passed away as a result of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate this shooting, which is believed to be an act of retaliation for a murder that occurred in the area about one year ago. The Dangriga Police Department is searching for one individual who is considered the prime suspect.

