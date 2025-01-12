27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

At the beginning of July, Belizeans were breathing a sigh of relief at being spared from mean Hurricane Beryl, the first Category Four hurricane for this region in June. The major system devastated the Grenadines’ Carriacou Island, where it made landfall with life-threatening 150 mph winds. Thereafter, it briefly turned into a Category 5 hurricane, but steered clear of Belize and made its second landfall near Tulum, Quintana Roo.

In early July, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams reported that he had assembled a team of experienced investigators to revisit cold cases, and they met some successes. Notable among the cases was the 2021 Belmopan murder of Armando Coy Cacao, for which freelance reporter Joseph Budna was charged on July 26 for abetment to murder. The ComPol said the man who actually committed the stabbing had been killed in Honduras, but he never shared the name of that person with the public. Budna said he was being set up.

It was expected that the date for the oral hearings in the Belize-Guatemala case at the International Court of Justice would have been revealed in June 2024; instead, we learned that there was a delay due to more immediate cases taking precedence, including matters relating to the Israel-Hamas war. Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca told Amandala that the hearings may be delayed even beyond 2025.

Some, including the Opposition United Democratic Party, frowned upon Belize Telemedia Limited’s sale of prime land totalling 6.2 acres at its main compound in Belmopan. CEO Ivan Tesucum explained that the land is unused and is costing them due to the payment of property tax. He further explained that with the advancement of technology, less footprint is needed to provide service.

William “Danny” Mason, et al. were unsuccessful in their appeal of their conviction for the murder of Pastor Lucas, who was beheaded in July 2016. On July 11 this year, the Court of Appeal found that the Crown’s evidence was sufficient to establish their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and that there was no miscarriage of justice.

In mid-July, we learned that a 13-year-old was detained under the State of Emergency (SOE) and was being housed with the other detainees at the Belize Central Prison. After loud expressions of public consternation, he was moved to the New Beginnings Youth Development Center. It later emerged that a 15-year-old was also detained and he too was transferred. The case of the 13-year-old was challenged in court as unconstitutional. A decision is being awaited. Notably, while debating the extension of the SOE on July 23, business senator Kevin Herrera questioned whether we should consider more draconian measures like prolonged SOEs.

Dr. Osmond Martinez quit his job as CEO in the Ministry of Economic Development to run for the position of Toledo East area representative in a July 17 by-election triggered by the unexpected passing of Hon. Michael Espat. Martinez decimated his opponents, winning 70% of the total 4,670 votes. The UDP fielded Dennis “Deesho” Williams as their candidate and William “Wil” Maheia ran as the People’s National Party candidate. Martinez was subsequently named Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

This year, the KHMHA launched a group comprehensive health insurance plan with Sagicor for its over 600 staff members. In another win for the KHMHA staff, the Health Minister earlier in the year signed a statutory instrument including them among the employees of statutory bodies whose gratuities would be exempt from taxes upon retirement.

Belize’s Under-21 Women’s Volleyball National Team made history on July 21, after winning our first Gold medal in volleyball for the Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship held at the Belize City Civic Center.

The Briceño administration expanded National Health Insurance (NHI) to different parts of the country in 2024, including San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, in July. By the end of the year, the PM reported that the districts of Belize, Stann Creek, Toledo, Corozal and Orange Walk have complete access to NHI. Cayo is expected to be fully covered by 2025.

In the third week of July, the first signs emerged of a move afoot to unseat Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow as Leader of the Opposition United Democratic Party by a UDP faction that named itself Alliance for Democracy (AFD). After chairman of the party, Michael Peyrefitte refused to call a National Convention for a recall of the leader, despite two petitions, the AFD called a convention nonetheless, recalled the leader, and the delegates in attendance passed resolutions for Hon. Tracy Panton to be named interim leader. On October 28, they forcibly gained control of the party headquarters. Barrow and members of his executive took the matter to court. The case was later expanded and Barrow asked the court to stop Panton from referring to herself as the UDP Leader. In a counter claim, Panton and the principal AFD supporters asked the court to decide on their supposed constructive resignation and subsequent expulsion from the UDP, the validity of the October 20 Unity Convention, and the authority of the National Convention to have extended Barrow’s term by mere acclamation. A decision will not be handed down until March 31, and High Court Justice Tawanda Hondora on December 23 advised the parties to seek mediation. On December 29th, both Panton and John Saldivar put forward the position that the TPUDP, as Saldivar called it, should field sufficient candidates in order to win and form the next government.

Near the end of July, Bowen & Bowen increased the price of the 5-gallon bottle of water and its soft drinks in plastic bottles. The former went up from $5 to $6. The soft drinks that used to cost $2.00 now cost $2.25. Bowen said its soft drinks had not increased in price since 2010.

Brenda Johnson, one of Belize’s Golden Girls of Softball, passed away on July 21. She was 80. In her heyday, Johnson, or BJ as she was known, was the catcher for the Gold-winning Belizean contingent that participated in the Central American and Caribbean games in Santo Domingo in 1974.

Also nearing the end of July, the High Court began putting into practice the new plea bargain legislation that was enacted in June, allowing an accused to plead guilty to a lesser or alternate charge. The law allows for the quicker resolution of cases, saving the court time and resources.

On August 1st, Emancipation Day, the Government brought into force the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) Act 2024, relating to the expungement of records. However, due to an expected amendment, the aspect relating to the automatic expungement of minor drug offences was delayed. The amendment enacted in October was to ensure that the law applies only to first-time offenders. At that time, the law was expanded to include first-time offenders under the COVID-19 regulations.

Dr. Abdulai Conteh, the distinguished 28th Chief Justice of Belize, passed away on August 2. He was recognized for his landmark Maya communal land rights judgment and for being a fair and fearless jurist.

One of the biggest scandals to rock the Briceño administration broke on August 8th when it was revealed that the Government had changed the location of a planned BZ$90 million university hospital from the University of Belize Belmopan compound to private property it bought at a price of $6.9 million from two Asian nationals said to be connected to the two mass parties. Questions were later raised about the actual location of the new land, and it’s being so close to BWS sewer ponds and between two flood-prone areas. Later, the Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that the land did not flood during the November 2024 floods linked to Tropical Storm Sara and rains prior to that. The Government said the change was made based on technical advice that the initial location was not centralized. The Social Partners and Civil Society Senators requested documentation through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) about the decision, and the National Trade Union Congress of Belize said it would take the matter to court. The controversy surrounding the case even prompted the Ministry of Health to hold a press conference, which has been unusual for this administration.

Also in August, the Minister of Health announced that plans were in the pipeline for a new hospital to replace the KHMH.

In more medical news, the University of Belize in August opened its School of Medicine at its Belmopan campus.

On August 9th, the Government broke ground for a $50 million development of the abandoned deep-water Commerce Bight Port in Dangriga. The project is spearheaded by Emilio Zabaneh under the private-public sector partnership, Southern Deep Port Development Limited at a 20-80% split – with Government getting the 20%.

As part of the Briceño Administration’s Plan-Belize Manifesto promise to issue land to first-time landowners, 1,000 lots were issued to public officers in the vicinity of the J&W area of Belmopan and behind Cotton Tree Village. The Government committed to build 50 starter homes on site with accompanying infrastructure like water and electricity.

Highly accomplished composer and musician, Belizean Errollyn Wallen was designated the first black woman to become Master of the King’s Music. She was born in Belize, but her family moved to the UK when she was 2 years old.

On Saturday, August 31, the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) at the Sarstoon increased its level of aggression toward the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV), ramming a BTV vessel several times. Except for the BTV vessel that was hauled to Livingston in 2015, this was the most aggressive the GAF has gotten toward the BTV in more recent times. Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca in September failed to make mention of the latest aggression of the GAF in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

On September 4, Belize signed a 5-year compact of US$125 million with the US Government agency, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Eighty percent of the grant funds will go toward education projects, while the remaining 20% will go toward securing energy sustainability.

Former Amandala journalist and poet, Rowland Parks was awarded the 2024 Zee Edgell Prize for Literary Arts as part of the Belize-at-43 Awards for Cultural and Creative Excellence.

In the first week of September, the Ministry of National Defence deployed two senior Belize Defence Force soldiers to Haiti as part of the United Nations Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS). The Belize Government had always expressed the intention to send a platoon to Haiti if all requirements are met; and in December, there were reports that deployment would be in January 2025.

On September 7, two Guatemalan naval vessels illegally entered into Belize waters off the coast of Barranco. BDF soldiers on patrol approached the vessel and notified that based on GPS coordinates, the vessels were in Belize waters; but the Guatemalan elements disputed this, providing their own coordinates. It was not until the Belize Coast Guard was asked to intervene hours later that the vessels retreated. In light of the incremental violation of our sovereignty, BTV leader, Wil Maheia called for Belize to cut diplomatic ties with Guatemala. Government officials said such action was not warranted, and issued a protest note. On December 18, a Guatemalan naval hydrography vessel illegally entered into Belize waters at the Sapodilla range. The Government sent another protest.

This year, the route of the carnival was changed to start from the Memorial Park and end at the Marion Jones Sports Complex. It was considered a winner.

For the first time, parliamentary meetings were held outside of the National Assembly building to allow for renovation works. House Speaker, Hon. Valerie Woods deems that the building constructed in 1970 is now unsuitable for the changing times. In the meantime, sessions are being held at the George Price Center.

The first king tide of the season rolled in on September 16, flooding Belize City streets for several days. It was found to be worse than the previous year. King tides are exceptionally high tides that occur during a full moon or new moon from September to November. Several factors contribute to a king tide. The king tides this year forced a change in the route for the 21st uniform parade.

In a spirit of collegiality and nationhood, the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader agreed to deliver addresses ahead of Independence Day ceremonies, so that their speeches that day would be devoid of any mudslinging to take away from the spirit of patriotism.

In mid-September, a Consumer Protection Inspector from the Supplies Control Unit was assaulted by the owner of Bosco Supermarket in Belize City during an inspection. Controller of Supplies, Lennox Nicholson told Amandala that when the Supplies Control Unit was formed, he had his pick of public officers and selected those with steely resolve. Hence, he noted that in the case of Inspector Nicholas Smith, the incident only served to bolster his resolve to carry out his duties. The case is still before the court.

In the midst of the celebrations, on September 19 it was announced that the family home of Rt. Hon. George Cadle Price would be converted into a museum and digital learning space along with a botanical and sculpture garden.

On September 24 we learned that Ronlee Petillo, who was detained under the extended State of Emergency which ended in September, is taking the Government to court for the violation of his rights. He is seeking a quarter of a million dollars in damages.

Near the end of September, the police were called in to investigate a report of fraudulent birth papers with which two American nationals were able to obtain a social security card and Belize passport, reportedly within 24 hours. It was when a third individual was processing his documents that a staff member at the SSB became suspicious, and an investigation was launched. The Attorney General’s Ministry affirmed that none of the fraudulent documents were printed by the Vital Statistics Unit.

On Friday, September 27, police discovered 1.045 pounds of suspected cocaine in a docked boat belonging to Hon. Andre Perez, PUP area representative for Belize Rural South. The Commissioner of Police, in a release issued the following day, said the minister was not suspected of any involvement in the storage of the drugs, as the boat had been docked for repairs at a boatyard for over 6 months.

At the beginning of October, the Belize National Teachers’ Union complained that over 130 teachers had not yet received their salaries for September, and called it out as a recurring issue. Eventually, when the complaint was repeated in December for increments and allowances, it was accompanied by a threat of protest in January 2025 if the issue was not resolved. The Ministry of Education committed to making the outstanding payments by December 20, and chose to expedite the process by making bulk payments to school managements so they could disburse the funds to teachers. However, due to the holidays, some school managements did not get to process all payments before the Christmas holiday. The BTNU had given the government until December 31 to make the payment to teachers. At the end of the year, the Union had not provided an update.

In early October, Prime Minister John Briceño travelled to Mexico for the inauguration of the country’s first woman president, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum. He reported that in a meeting with officials from Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), it had been agreed that once two new electric plants come on stream for southern Mexico, CFE can increase the energy supply to Belize by 30 more megawatts.

Wil Maheia reported that marine life is rebounding in the south, and credited the gillnet ban of 2020 and increased patrols by the Belize Coast Guard. Unfortunately, rangers also observed that illegal fishers are now setting gillnets in areas not patrolled by authorities.

There was indignation in October when it was revealed that police officer, 37-year-old Santiago Ciau, Jr. had been denied invalidity benefits after being diagnosed with a debilitating bone illness that severely impacted his mobility, and led to him being declared medically unfit to work. The Social Security Board later explained that to qualify for invalidity benefit, one must be deemed unable to do ANY type of work.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Epidemiology Unit as part of the observance of Caribbean Statistics Day, Belize saw 6,370 live births in 2023, the lowest total since 1994. Of that total, 14% or 896 were born to adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19. Another statistic provided by the Unit was that 206 persons were newly-infected with HIV, which was a slight increase from the 2022 figures. At the same time, the Ministry noted that the figures had stabilized and are not as high as those in the early 2000s.

The Court ordered the Government to pay $760,000 to the families of two soldiers who died in a BDF helicopter crash on duty on February 27, 2020.

In October, Belize was stunned to learn of the abduction of a 23-year-old woman by her own in-laws in Belmopan. She was held captive for 7 days. Four persons were remanded, and when they requested bail, it was approved on the condition that they relocate to Corozal so as not to be near the victim.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX applied to the Public Utilities Commission to bring its high-speed, low latency internet service, Starlink, to Belize. Up until the end of the year, a decision had not been made; however, several entities, including the National Trade Union Congress of Belize, the Social Security Board and the Belize Communication Workers Union, expressed concerns about approval for the major global telecom player.

On October 30, YaYa Marin Coleman, Chairperson of the UBAD Educational Foundation, started a solo protest to advocate for the Ministry of Education to introduce a national hair policy and/or law so as to eliminate discrimination against students on the basis of their hair styles.

A police woman, 41-year-old Eva Dawson, and her partner, 47-year-old Jonathan Cruz were determined to be the masterminds of a spate of about 7 robberies in the Belmopan area and nearby villages.

Nadia Cattouse, legendary Belizean-born British actress, singer and songwriter, passed away on October 29 in London just 5 days before turning 100.

On November 4, the Government announced that Belize Government Lotteries Limited (BGLL) would hold a one-time raffle for a million dollars to commemorate its 1-year anniversary. Tickets for the “One and a Million Anniversary Jackpot” went on sale for $5 each. In total, 14 persons won with the numbers 3446, and each walked away with $71,428.57 tax free. The government sold 184,828 tickets totaling $924,140. On a related note, at the last House meeting for the calendar year, PM Briceño reported that BGLL made $111 million in sales in one year. With payouts totaling $77,563,364.50 plus expenses, the gross profit is reported to be $17,596,497.12.

Sadie Vernon High School student and tour guide, Shamar Foster, who had been assaulted by police at the Belize City Municipal Airport in April 2022, won $25,000 in damages and compensation after a judge determined that a police search was in breach of his constitutional rights, as it was disproportionate and excessive. She also declared that preventing him from recording the search was a breach of his fundamental right to protection of the law and freedom of expression. His attorney, Leslie Mendez, emphasized the need for the Police Department to turn the directive of filming police officers on duty into an operational policy.

The Government had to backtrack from its intention to replace the KHMHA Workers Union representative on the hospital’s board with a representative from the National Trade Union Congress of Belize. However, there was a concession that the current representative would be changed.

On November 11, the Opposition and social partner senators halted the temporary appointment of Deputy Auditor General, Maria Rodriguez, as the Auditor General for four months while the application process was completed to fill the post. The Government has been accused of deliberately not preparing for succession ahead of the retirement of former Auditor General, Dorothy Bradley. The claim is that, by its inaction, the Briceño administration is undermining the important work of the Office in holding government ministries and departments accountable for their use of public funds.

Parliament in November passed a bill to raise the age of marriage from 16 to 18 years. The change stemmed from the 2023 Youth Parliament debate.

After the election of Donald Trump to a second term as president of the United States, Prime Minister John Briceño made light of his campaign platform of mass deportations. When asked if Belizeans should be concerned about mass deportations, the PM quipped, “We need workers.”

The People’s Constitution Commission received a second 6-month extension to complete its report with recommendations to the Prime Minister. Their work is now to be completed by May 17, 2025.

At the end of November, the Central Bank of Belize reported the country’s full economic recovery from the pandemic, and that inflation is starting to fall. Governor Kareem Michael attributed the rebound primarily to the recovery of our tourism sector. The projection of economic growth for 2024 was 7%, well above the IMF’s projected growth rate for Latin American and Caribbean countries – except Guyana.

The Government decided to defer until October 2025 the effective date of the Trade Licensing Reform Act. It was to go into effect on January 1, 2025.

After this year’s transfer period in July and August, Dr. Omar Figueroa, UDP standard bearer for Cayo North, challenged the registration of over 100 electors who were transferred by the PUP’s Michel Chebat’s camp. After the court had conducted its due diligence, including visiting one of the “safe houses” where scores of voters were registered, it confirmed that the structure could not actually fit that many residents. As a result, 23 voters were struck off the Cayo North voters register. Dr. Figueroa reported that the others were not struck off due to technicalities. He also shared that there were about 400 questionable transfers. It was the first time anyone was challenging the practice. The voters who were objected to are appealing the court’s decision.

The Belize Disability Act was signed into law on December 3rd, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The worst road traffic accident in Belize was recorded on the night of Saturday, December 7, when 10 people died in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Benque Road. The deceased included a motorcyclist and 9 persons who were traveling together in a Toyota Corolla car. There were four survivors traveling in a Ford Expedition SUV. Transport officials reported that even before this accident, discussions had already commenced to address increased fatalities on our roadways. The government intends to address motorcyclists and drunk driving in amended legislation. The Police Department reported that for the first 11 months of 2024, they made 215 arrests for driving under the influence. Orange Walk topped the list with 54 arrests, followed by Benque with 30 and San Pedro with 26.

GST-free weekends introduced for the first time in December were a huge hit with consumers. The Government forecasted that it was giving up BZ$5 million in revenue. The actual figure will not be known until after January 15 when returns are filed.

Caribbean International Brewery, the company that produces Mine Beer, started producing instant noodles and reported in December it would also begin to produce flour.

Ms. Silvia Waight was the winner of Amandala’s 1st ever Christmas raffle to mark our 55th anniversary. Waight is a faithful reader of the newspaper.

Three vehicles, together worth almost half a million dollars, were set on fire in Belize City. The vehicles were owned by businessman Bob Hotchandani and his son, Sunjay Hotchandani. One person was caught on surveillance footage helping set the vehicles on fire.

Former U.S. president, Jimmy Carter passed away on December 29. He had been awarded the prestigious Order of Belize in September 2023 to recognize his contributions to democracy and his humanitarian endeavours, as well as his support for Belize’s Independence.