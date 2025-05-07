Chester moves on. New sheriff in town.

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. May 5, 2025

The University of Belize hosted its annual Prize for “Investigative Journalism” in Belize City on Saturday, May 3, and Amandala’s Marco Lopez emerged victorious with his story, “Code Red in the Blue,” published on November 5, 2024.

Lopez edged out News Five’s Paul Lopez, George Tillett, and Joel Westby – “Operations at Caribi Bleu Casino”; and 7News’s Jules Vasquez, Jomarie Lanza, Codie Norales, and Guido Gonzalez – “Night of Terror at SICH: How A Gang Took Over Cayo Hospital.”

The Prize rewards courageous and dedicated journalists who watch, chronicle, reveal, and hold to account the people and forces that work against equity, transparency, civility, and good governance in Belize.

Founded in 2022, it was designed to show that journalists are vital in any democracy. Their collective role in chronicling the life and times of a nation is crucial to holding those with power and influence accountable, and amplifying the voices of the voiceless.

This year’s keynote speaker was Belizean-born CNN Senior Justice Correspondent, Evan Perez, who delivered a powerful message on the state of press freedom and the growing challenges facing journalism today, as the ceremony coincided with World Press Freedom Day.

At the end, Lopez walked up and claimed his prize of $10,000 for his winning piece.

“It started in 2023, it’s not this singular quote that looks at this topic, it started with a story close to my heart – the ocean and fisher folks – I come from a long line of fisher folks; people connected to the ocean,” he said.

“… It was a fight, because I felt the Administration intended to directly attack my credibility as a journalist, and in doing that, attack my bread, how I sustain myself and my family. By all means, we had to bear arms. Our work isn’t shining or being a star; our work is about protecting and safeguarding our Belize, and what is [sexier] than the Belizean blue? Nothing!” Lopez said.

The other finalists received $5,000.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: Congratulations to our former editor, Brother Marco Lopez, from all of us back a di zinc fence!)