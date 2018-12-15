Aneshia Young, 23, now missing for 5 days

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 13, 2018– It has been four long and worrisome days for the family of Aneshia “Anny” Young, 23, since she went missing on the morning of Sunday, December 9. Since Tuesday, December 11, her family has been forming search parties with other persons willing to help to try and locate her.

Today, Amandala spoke to her cousin, Sheree Salgado, who told us that they had received a reliable tip that they might find Young somewhere between Bermudian Landing and Lemonal, in the Belize District.

When we went to that area, we saw people coming out of the bushes and joining up with different groups who were standing on the road. One of the persons who had been combing the bushes said that they had already walked about 3 miles while searching for Young. In total there were about 60-70 persons who were participating in the desperate search for the missing woman.

Unfortunately, by the time we left, the search teams had not found anything to bring them closer to finding Young, or any clues that might lead them to find her. Salgado told us that the family still has hope that they will find her cousin, alive.

Salgado wanted to thank everyone who has shown the family support, and especially the people who have been sending information to them and those who have come out to help with the searches.

Young attended a staff Christmas party at The Ramada on the night of Saturday, December 8. She later went to Sit ‘N Sip with some friends and her boyfriend, whom she lived with, and was seen leaving the club in a taxi at around 3 a.m. on December 9.

The taxi reportedly dropped off Young’s friends first, before taking her and her boyfriend to their Nargusta Street home. Media reports are that they were having an argument in the taxi.

Young’s family became alarmed and filed a missing person report on Monday, December 10, after her uncle received a call on Sunday night saying that the family needed to go and look for her.

When police interviewed Young’s boyfriend, he told them that they had gone to sleep together, but when he woke up around 11 a.m. on December 9, she was gone.

Salgado said they are following every lead they are able to get, and are also working alongside the police. According to ASP Alejandro Cowo, based on tips they have received, they have about 15 police officers searching the area of Old Belize and Cisco Construction.

ASP Cowo also said that they had Young’s boyfriend in custody but as of yesterday, December 12, his 48 hours were up. He was released around 3 p.m. but was detained again around 6:30 p.m. for another 48 hours based on new information the police had gotten from searches they had conducted at the couple’s residence.

Young’s family has announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for any reliable information that could assist in locating her. If anybody has any information, they can contact the police or Salgado at 615-3855.