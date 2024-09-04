Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2024

We received the sad news today of the passing of an outstanding midfielder of the 1960s-70s, Charles “Chuck” Gutierrez, who was a fixture on the Toledo selection that gave nightmares to clubs across the country, especially the Stann Creek selection, in their heyday. Soft-spoken but constructive and tenacious in midfield, Chuck did a lot of work with P.G. youths in his retirement years, and was very much respected and appreciated by football fans in Toledo. His much more famous older brother Jacinto “Tash” Gutierrez passed just a couple years ago in January of 2022. Our sincere condolences to the Gutierrez family. Rest in peace, brother Charles “Chuck” Gutierrez!