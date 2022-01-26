74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Home General Another execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart
General

Another execution at Matilda’s Mini Mart

Fresh Pond Community resident and owner of Matilda’s Mini Mart fatally shot

SourceCharles Gladden
392
Leslie Gillett, deceased

BELIZE CITY Mon. Jan. 24, 2022– In early November of last year, a double murder occurred at Matilda’s Mini Mart in Burrell Boom Village. The two victims were handyman Dennis Brown, 27, and co-worker, Kendra Miguel, 21, both of whom were employees of the establishment. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two workers’ motionless bodies.

Initial reports indicated that both employees were at their workplace when a gunman arrived on a motorcycle, entered the establishment, and fired several fatal shots at them, and then made good his escape.

That was almost two months ago. On Friday, there was another shooting at Matilda’s Mini Mart that caused the death of the owner of the shop, Leslie Naaman Gillett, 37, a resident of the Fresh Pond Community. After receiving reports of a shooting incident at the store, police went to the scene, where they found Gillett in a motionless state. Reports have revealed that at around 5:25 p.m., five male persons arrived at the establishment to purchase some items, and when Gillett turned his back to them to make his way to the counter, one of the men pulled out a firearm, and fired several shots at Gillett, which caused fatal injuries.

“We have several persons being questioned in connection with this, and hopefully the information that the investigators have gathered so far will become useful that can lead to some kind of detention and hopefully an arrest,” said Communications Director for the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood.

When asked whether in fact Gillett had been the intended target of the gunman who killed his two employees in November, Yearwood stated, “We have interviewed some persons that believe so, but we can’t just believe. We at the Police Department have to try to stick to the facts and rely on that to try to bring some kind of clarity. People in the village are rumoring that; I will not deny that, but we here cannot go on rumors unless proven otherwise, and we will try to piece it together.”

Police are still investigating the murders of both Brown and Miguel, as the case remains unsolved.

Previous articleCayo man killed in hit-and-run accident
Next articleTanga executed after leaving court

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Domestic abuse charges read to Opposition Leader

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 21, 2022-- This morning, the embattled Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court,...
Read more
General

Tanga executed after leaving court

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- Today, the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams informed local media that several persons are currently being questioned in...
Read more
General

Cayo man killed in hit-and-run accident

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022-- A road traffic accident in Camalote Village claimed the life of one man on Saturday. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mexico violence: Third journalist killed this year

International
TIJUANA, Mexico, Mon. Jan 24, 2022 (BBC news)-- Lourdes Maldonado López, who had decades of experience, was attacked in her car as she arrived...
Read more

Calls for the LOO’s resignation are mounting

Politics
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- In the face of the recent allegations made against Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Patrick Faber, The People’s...
Read more

Canoe Association holds first race for 2022

Sports
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Jan. 22, 2022-- Today, the Belize Canoe Association (BCA) held its very first race for the year 2022, and it was...
Read more

Faber steps down

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 24, 2022-- This afternoon Patrick Faber released a video message announcing his resignation as the UDP party leader and Leader...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

National issues, but LOO’s personal life causes distractions

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 There are some burning national issues for the just over one-year-old John Briceno-led PUP government administration to deal with, but perhaps...
Read more

Our primary goal: end poverty

Editorial
In 2018, a time when the world was still “normal”, the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) stated on its website that 52% of our...
Read more

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper