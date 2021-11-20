74 F
Belize City
Monday, November 22, 2021
Another Mahogany Heights murder

Camron Hernandez

MAHOGANY HEIGHTS, Belize District, Wed. Nov. 17, 2021 — This morning, another young life was ended as a result of the ongoing rivalry in the once peaceful village of Mahogany Heights. Camron Hernandez, 17, was shot multiple times while walking with a female person along a road in the community around 8:15 a.m. today, police say.

The young man, an unemployed resident of the village, was found with gunshot wounds and rushed to the Western Regional Hospital for treatment. He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries whilst on the operating table.

A male person is a prime suspect. He is said to have approached the two and fired shots in their direction, which wounded young Hernandez who it is believed to have been en route to catching a bus to Belize City when he was ambushed and fatally shot in the stomach and shoulder.

Police are investigating the recent shooting, which has a chilling similarity to the murder of 18-year-old student Eaton Thompson. He was killed in the village earlier this month — shot from behind by two assailants.

At this time there is nothing to suggest any direct link between the two incidents, but the proximity is coincidental. We will await more information from the Police Department as their investigation continues.

