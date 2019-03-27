Anthony Carballo, Jr., 25, arraigned for San Pedro double murder

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Mon. Mar. 25, 2019– Anthony Carballo, Jr., 25, of Belize City, accused of a double murder in San Pedro that occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon, has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He was arraigned today at the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until June 17.

Police said that Deon Faber, 41, a welder of Boca Del Rio, San Pedro was at his home with his friend, Allen Martinez, 35, a taxi driver, also of San Pedro, when an unknown man came to the house and fired at them.

Faber was struck in the head and body and died almost immediately, and Martinez, who was also struck in his head and body, was rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, but was declared dead on arrival.

Police’s investigation led to Carballo, who was “reeled in”. The motive for the murders is still unknown.

During the regular police press brief held today at the Queen Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that on Thursday, the same day of the double murder, Carballo travelled to San Pedro from Belize City along with two others who are now wanted by police.

Police said that Carballo is known to them because he has been arrested several times. On March 17, 2012, he was arrested and charged for murder in the robbery and shooting death of businessman Jermaine McNab, on Cemetery Road, Belize City.

Police said that he made a confession statement and was on remand for about 6 years on the murder charge, but the case fell apart in court when there was not sufficient evidence to convict him, and he was acquitted.

Martinez’s brother said that they are at a loss as to why Allen was murdered, since he was well known in San Pedro and had no known enemies. His family member said that he was always there for everyone for his mom, his kids and wife. He was a jovial person.

She said that the family is still in a state of shock and still can’t believe that he is dead, and that he will be truly missed by them.

Both Martinez and Faber are childhood friends from Belize City, and both migrated to San Pedro. Faber is from the Rocky Road area of George Street.