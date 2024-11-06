BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:36 PM

After all my pronouncements and my predictions about the race for the presidency, I was going to wait until the election was over to gloat, or to fade away into irrelevancy. But being as impulsive as I am, and still believing I’m right in believing that Kamala Harris will be the 47th president of the United States, I still have some observations, which are objective, but are still part of my opinion that we will not slide into some nightmare that could last forever!

I know about all the dire warnings of Trump being president again. I know that there are those who believe, earnestly so, that he would become a dictator, like Orban or Maduro or Erdogan. I don’t think that the constitution of the United States would accommodate such a drastic change in our governance, our democracy. This is my opinion only, even after seeing all the support this deplorable is getting – for goodness sakes, the race is tied!

It’s disturbing that so many people are backing this man, knowing his history, knowing his disregard for the rule of law, his total lack of integrity, empathy, and especially his lack of knowledge of history! He is not a well-read person; he’s thin skinned and will carry a grudge against anyone who doesn’t agree with him, or support him. I’m not going to recite all his faults; they are well known to the American people. And yet the race is tied!

This is going to be short and sweet! I believe that as improbable as it is, on Tuesday we will be electing the first woman as president of the United States. I believe that it will not be as close as the polls are predicting, and I do think that in the end she will win. Women are going to lead us in this new direction, resulting in our closing this great divide that has grown wider over the last 4 years. Morning in America, to quote a former president! And yet the race is tied.

So, come Tuesday, I will either have egg on my face, or that self-assuredness that I try to project through all my writings. But it is more than that; it is the faith I have in my fellow humans. They may stray from home, but eventually all come back to that safe harbor. That harbor where freedoms and security and equality and success are a given. Where minorities and women know that they belong, as a right, and not just as an aspiration. Where one can read and think and love whatever and whomever they choose. Where everyone can prosper and grow in a country without constraints. And by “constraints” I mean, not being judged or penalized for not being lemmings. And yet the race is tied!

Okay, I have said my piece. Hold your breath and close your eyes and relax. Everything will be okay. Namu myoho renge kyo; namu myoho renge kyo.

Glen