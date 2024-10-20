“Maya Creating Civilization” exhibit opens at Museum of Belize

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Oct. 15, 2024

The Cabinet has given its approval for the process of applying for criminal records to go digital.

The approval was announced in the routine Cabinet briefing report that was issued on October 8 of last week, which mentioned that the process will be more efficient and accessible for all Belizeans.

At least once in almost every Belizean’s life one has experienced the tedious process of waiting in line to submit the application form and then waiting sometimes up to two weeks – which is the standard wait time – for pick up. With this new process applicants will be able to submit applications and, moreover, make payments online or at designated cashier locations.

Additionally, with this new initiative, applicants will receive their criminal records conveniently via email or for collection at the various police stations countrywide. The new system will also enable applicants to track the status of their applications through email and SMS notifications, providing a more transparent and user-friendly experience.

No official date has been announced for when the process will become operational.