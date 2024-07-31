New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

Photo: Orson “OJ” Elrington, faces trial for rape

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2024

Attorney Orson “OJ” Elrington has been ordered to stand trial in the High Court on rape charges. Elrington has been accused by a woman of raping her in January following an encounter at a Belize City establishment.

The woman reported that she, along with another woman, went to Elrington’s home after he offered them a ride. He suggested they have one more drink, and she claimed that she lost consciousness and woke up undressed. The formal complaint was lodged on January 11, but Elrington was not arrested and charged until March 8.

Elrington is being defended by his father, Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington, who argued that Elrington’s constitutional rights were breached, and is claiming that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Cheryl Lynn Vidal improperly involved herself in the investigation by interviewing the complainant.

DPP Vidal refuted this claim, stating that she did not overstep her bounds, and looked forward to addressing the matter in the High Court. Hubert Elrington also mentioned that a sobriety test for drunkenness was supposedly conducted but not disclosed, while arguing that the sexual intercourse was consensual.

Vidal stated that she was unaware of any sobriety test, and read the complainant’s statements, which she said provided enough evidence to proceed to trial. She also noted that any constitutional concerns would be resolved in the High Court.

“This report was made some days after the incident. And so, by the time it had come to the attention of the police, it really would not have made much sense,” she said. “We didn’t think that there was any likelihood that he would not have been committed to stand trial.”

“Well, we’ll take the matter to the High Court,” said Hubert Elrington. “The D.P.P. has brought a case, right? And her first duty is to show that there is a difference between a crime and a non-crime. And the magistrate must look at it and says, if the evidence discloses a crime or the evidence discloses a non-crime; but she doesn’t even understand that that is the duty. So where do you go? You have to go to the High Court,” Elrington said.

Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford agreed with the DPP, and committed the case to the October session of the High Court.