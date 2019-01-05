Baby Jayelle is the first baby born for the New Year

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 3, 2019– First-time mother, Clarissa Williams, 26, did not expect to give birth to her baby girl on New Year’s Day, especially since her due date was not until around January 10. Instead, baby Jayelle was born at 12:51 a.m. on January 1.

According to the mother, she was on her way to a store when she felt as though she had urinated and then she realized that her “water had broken” (the rupturing of an amniotic sac which sustains an unborn child). She reached Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital around 8 p.m., and endured hours of labor pain before her baby, weighing 6 pounds 4 ounces, was finally born.

Williams was gifted with baskets containing food and baby items from Brodies, the San Cas Group, Rotary Club Sunrise, and Grace Kennedy. The second and third babies to be born in the New Year were also gifted with baskets from Brodies and Rotary Club Sunrise.

Pamela Estrada, 30, also gave birth to a girl, who weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces, at 4:47 p.m., and Azucena Caal, 25, gave birth to another girl, weighing 6 pounds 4 ounces, at 7:13 p.m.