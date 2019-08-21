Bandits and Verdes still undefeated, defending champs Pirates winless at Week 4 of PLB 2019-20120 Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– Frontrunners Bandits Sport and Verdes FC are both still undefeated, while defending champion San Pedro Pirates FC drew for the third time, and are still without a win at Week 4 in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season.

In the only Saturday night game in Week 4, star studded Wagiya FC travelled to the M.A. Stadium in Independence to face Altitude FC, who held the visitors scoreless, and grabbed the 1-nil home win with a late goal from Elroy Coe (90’).

On Sunday afternoon at the Placencia football field, the home team was also successful, as Placencia Assassins FC secured their first victory of the tournament, a 3-1 win over newcomers Freedom Fighters Valley Pride FC. The visiting FF Valley Pride FC took an early lead through Latrell Middleton (9’); but the Assassins rebounded with goals from Rollin Burgess (30’ & 54’ PK) and Ashton Torres (83’).

Also on Sunday, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, a sudden right footed strike from 30 yards out by BDF midfielder Ean Lewis found the left “pigeon hole” past a diving Shane Moody Orio, to give BDF a 1-nil lead over visiting Bandits Sport at the 36th minute. But just before the end of first half, a long, high floater into the box from Bandits midfielder Andres Makin, Jr. somehow slipped through the hands of young BDF goalkeeper, Charles Tillett, and glanced off the head of defender Enfield Nunez (45’ OG) and into the net, for the 1-1 equalizer. While former BDF goalie Tevin Gamboa appeared on the Bandits team bench, the rookie goalie Tillett had a splendid second half, keeping the pressing Bandits attack at bay, and securing the 1-1 draw. Notably absent from the Bandits line-up was their star striker, Georgie Welcome, while rookie defender Jalen Budna for the Bandits, and rookie midfielder Andir Chi for BDF both played the full ninety for their team.

Meanwhile, at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, home standing Verdes FC needed a last minute goal to secure a 3-3 draw against defending champions, San Pedro Pirates FC, who sported a 3-1 lead with goals from Facundo Garnier (2’ & 58’) and Anderson Cordoba (18’); while Verdes replied with Mariano Landero (10’ & 69’ PK), before the late strike from Desmond Wade (90’) to salvage the 3-3 draw.

Upcoming Week 5 schedule:

Saturday, August 24

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sports vs Wagiya Sporting Club – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, August 25

3:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Verdes FC – Placencia Football Field

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Altitude FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – FF Valley Pride FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

Feature photo: Referee Juan Baeza (center) cooling things between Bandits rookie defender Jalen Budna (right) and BDF striker Camilo Sanchez (left)