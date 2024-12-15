“Just a Dollar” drive raises money for families of accident victims

21.7 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Kenrick Theus, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Dec. 10, 2024

Kenrick Theus, the president of the Belize Assembly for Persons with Diverse Abilities (BAPDA), passed away on Sunday, December 8, at the age of 55.

While at the airport in Panama, waiting to board his connecting flight to attend the Regional Summit on Disabilities in Brazil, Theus began to experience health complications and suffered a heart attack, which claimed his life.

Theus grew up with his grandparents on Dean Street. He attended St. Ignatius RC Primary School, then Saint John’s College, and completed his studies at Belize Technical College.

Michael Theus, brother of the deceased, told Amandala that over the course of his career his brother managed an assortment of resorts in Placencia and dabbled in various professional fields, ultimately becoming a lecturer at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training (CET).

However, Kenrick’s life changed in 2012 when one of his legs was amputated due to diabetes; then approximately 5 years later, while he was living in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, he lost his other leg. Because of his ailment, he decided to become an advocate, fighting and becoming a champion for persons with disabilities as a BAPDA member, and then becoming its president until his passing.

One of the last conversations Michael had with his brother before his untimely passing was about the passing of the Disabilities Bill, which was signed earlier this month.

Theus’ body has been cremated and his remains will be returned to Belize on Friday, December 13.

Kenrick Theus had no children.

