Bar chooses new executive board

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Mar. 27, 2022– The Bar Association of Belize held its annual general meeting last Thursday, March 24, and elected a new executive board. A past president, Senior Counsel Andrew Marshalleck, was nominated and elected to serve for a second time as the president of the Bar. Also, during last week’s election, Hector Guerra was elected as the vice president, while Aaron Tillett is now the association’s treasurer, and Jose Alpuche is its secretary.

Other newly elected members of the executive board are Payal Ghanwani, Iliana Swift, and Stevanni Duncan Ferrera.