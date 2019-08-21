BCC 2019 Summer Basketball League final standings

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 19, 2019– The 2019 Belize City Council (BCC) Summer Basketball League culminated its 5-week tournament with All-Star games and a friendly clash featuring Mayor Bernard Wagner/Belize City Councillors vs the U-17 All Stars on Thursday evening, August 15, at Swift Hall.

Below are the final standings for the U-15 and U-17 categories of the tournament.

BCC Summer League U-15: 1st Place – Lake Independence (MVP – Delhart Dominguez); 2nd Place – Freetown; 3rd Place – Collet; 4th Place – Caribbean Shores; 3-Point Shooting Contest Winner – Harlem Norales.

BCC Summer League U-17: 1st Place – Pickstock (MVP – Dejuan Harris); 2nd Place – Caribbean Shores; 3rd Place – Lake Independence; 4th Place – Queen’s Square; 3-Point Shooting Contest Winner – Stephan Peters.