Hernan Ochaeta Awe, dedicated Cayo educator, 1937 – 2024

Face-off between BDF and Guatemalan gunboat lasted for hours on Saturday, September 7

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 9, 2024

For hours on Saturday, September 7, there was a face-off between elements of the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) on board two naval vessels and soldiers of the Belize Defence Force (BDF) off the coast of Barranco Village, Toledo District. The Guatemalan vessels were observed in Belize waters nearing midday. The BDF approached the larger patrol boat, with the name Quetzal, and addressed the captain of the vessel to indicate that the Guatemalan vessels were in Belize waters. Both sides produced GPS coordinates to indicate that they were in their respective country’s territorial waters, and the deadlock was not broken until the BDF reached out to the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) for support.

Commandant of the BCG, Rear Admiral Elton Bennett confirmed the deployment of their elements from their nearest base in Barranco. Once they got on location and they confirmed on their navigation charts that the 49-meter long Guatemalan gunboat and their smaller vessel were both in Belize waters, the Guatemalan naval vessels retreated from our jurisdiction and went to anchor more toward Puerto Barrios.

The BDF’s Chief of Staff, Major Roberta Usher confirmed to the media that the Guatemalan naval vessels were detected on a routine patrol. She explained that the BDF conducted its reconnaissance to collect information, but also made contact with the Guatemalan army and their admiral.

Bennett reminded that after such incidents, what follows is the compilation by the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security of the reports of the BDF and Coast Guard, after which that is forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is that Ministry which then engages their Guatemalan counterparts on the naval incursion.

This is not the first time that the Guatemalan naval command has sent gunboats to the Sarstoon area as part of its active claim over Belizean territory.

The latest incursion comes on the heels of the commemorative visit of the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV) to Sarstoon Island to mark the start of the September celebrations leading up to Belize’s independence on September 21. As we previously reported, on Saturday, August 31st, the BTV had taken – on an excursion – a sizable crowd of men, women and children (53 in total) in three vessels, one of which was deliberately rammed by a Guatemalan naval skiff up to three times after the Belizeans had gone around the Sarstoon Island. After telling BTV Leader Will Maheia that they needed to follow the established immigration processes to enter Guatemalan territory, the Guatemalan captain threatened to shoot out the engine of the Belizean boat, instilling fear in some of the occupants of the vessel.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: While matters are being settled at the ICJ, it would be hoped that the authorities in charge of the GAF naval officers would advise them to demonstrate a greater measure of good neighbourliness and knowledge of maritime law, where there may be deficiencies.)