New seaweed mariculture project launched with UK support

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 18, 2024

It’s the season of giving, and today, Wednesday, December 18, the Belize Defence Force (BDF) partook in that tradition by holding its annual Christmas Luncheon at its Price Barracks base in Ladyville, Belize District.

Photo: Brigadier general Azariel Loria, Commander of the Belize Defence Force

The annual event provides some respite and refreshment to hundreds of soldiers who tirelessly are called to protect Belize from threats and serve the nation during natural disasters. Also, the luncheon is the only time that superiors from the military serve their soldiers a hefty plate of Belizean-style Christmas dinner.

“From the time I knew myself as a cadet, this was done every year—the Christmas Luncheon, and it has survived the time. I’ve been here for more than 30 years, and we still do it every year. It’s a wonderful tradition that we want to continue to improve … They serve us all year long. So, it is only rewarding that we go on and serve at least a meal at this time of the year,” said Brigadier General Azariel Loria, Commander of the BDF.

Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, who was also present at the luncheon, remarked, “Your government is fully aware of the hard work you have done over this year and the past four years. We had this year, we had flooding efforts in the district; we also had it in the northern districts as well; we also had the forest fires. Of course, we know the BDF is always at the forefront of aiding our country during natural disasters. Notwithstanding that, you all are still doing your jobs alongside the border, patrolling the border, and keeping our national borders secure; and we’re quite proud of you for the work, to quietly do both your work and professionally do so.”

Even the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, participated in the serving of food to the soldiers. He commented, “To me it’s important, because these are the men and women who are at the forefront, right in the front, facing whatever challenges we may have as a country. So, I think this is the least I can do … is to come and symbolically serve them some food.”

The annual Christmas Luncheon has been held for three decades. This year it is one of several Christmas activities of the BDF. On Sunday, December 15, the soldiers participated in the Battalion Church Parade. On Tuesday, December 17, the Fairweather Camp in Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District, had its luncheon. The holiday cheer will be wrapped up at Isles Camp in Orange Walk on Thursday, and Camp Belizario in Cayo on Friday.