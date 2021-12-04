Belama fire leaves 10 homeless

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Nov. 30, 2021 — A blazing fire in Belama Phase 4 destroyed the home and personal belongings of a family of ten, who were able to salvage just a few articles of clothing. The fire started sometime around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, on the upper floor of the two-storey wooden home, located on 3050 Green Street. According to the family, they heard an explosion, followed by several bursts of flames. Kassandra

Sutherland, the owner of the home, reported that she was seated in front of her gate when her sister informed her that smoke was coming from upstairs. She said that she swiftly ran inside to salvage what she could, but her efforts were to no avail. She was able to remove and secure the gas tank that was inside and also grabbed two suitcases of clothing.

Most importantly, she was able to ensure that her son, who was upstairs of the home at the time of the blaze, was safely evacuated. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and upon arrival they were able to extinguish the fire. The National Fire Service is currently carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

At the moment the family is seeking shelter and is requesting public assistance to help them rebuild their home. At the moment, the family of ten has nowhere to stay. The family will gladly accept any contributions of money or clothing or food items. Anyone interested in assisting the family may contact them via mobile phone at 607-8651.