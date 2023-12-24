Belize adds PCV to vaccination program

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 20, 2023

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) of Belize has announced the incorporation of the pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) into the national vaccination program.

This strategic decision aligns Belize with the majority of the World Health Organization member states and addresses concerns that have arisen as a result of the nearly 6,000 pneumonia cases diagnosed in the country over the past four years.

The integration of PCV into Belize’s National Immunization Program comes at a time when the world is on high alert following an outbreak of mysterious pneumonia among children in China, which has exhibited atypical symptoms and resulted in a surge in hospital admissions.

Dr. Russell Manzanero, the national epidemiologist, made reference to reports back in November that emphasized Belize’s vigilance and preparedness to address such emergencies.

He noted the importance of revising Belize’s respiratory surveillance systems to include a broader spectrum of viruses, especially post-COVID-19, when the lifting of public health measures has led to a spike in respiratory illnesses.

The urgency of expanding Belize’s vaccination efforts has become even clearer following the tragic death of nine-year-old Jayce Brown from pneumococcal meningitis, a condition preventable by the PCV vaccine.

The tragedy had raised concerns about the risk of bacterial meningitis, particularly within school environments in the Belmopan area.

The PCV vaccine, which is effective against pneumococcus bacteria—a leading cause of pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteraemia in children—will be administered in three doses for infants and two doses for older children, with health facilities across urban and rural areas providing access during mobile clinics and outreach sessions.