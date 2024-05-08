28.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, May 9, 2024

Boots to take recall matter to the High Court

Photo: Anthony “Boots” Martinez, former Port Loyola...

UB holds 13th annual research conference in Belmopan

Photo: Dr. Dion Daniels, Assistant Professor from...

No Scamming!

by Melissa Castellanos-Espat BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 30,...

Cayo Twin Towns mourn the loss of football icon “Maya” Ortega

HighlightsCayo Twin Towns mourn the loss of football icon “Maya” Ortega
By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 6, 2024

San Ignacio and Santa Elena mournfully bid farewell to one of their most cherished football legends, Cristino Jorge “Maya” Ortega.

Known affectionately as “Maya,” Ortega was a star forward for the Mighty Avengers Football Team, a squad that dominated Belizean football from the late 1960s through the 1970s.

Born in the Cayo District, Ortega’s football journey was marked by humble beginnings and a passion for the game that was nurtured by local influences and further developed abroad.

Despite early challenges, including a period in Honduras cut short by political unrest, Ortega returned to Belize, where he would ascend to local football stardom with the Mighty Avengers.

Under the management of Polo Waight, the Avengers became known as the “Champion of Champions,” praised for their discipline, fitness, and competitive spirit. The team was recognized both in Belize and internationally, notably in Honduras, where several Avengers were recognized as potential professional players.

They were even the first football team to receive Hall of Fame recognition in Belize.

Ortega’s death is a great loss to the twin towns and to all who knew him as a player, a leader, and a unifying figure.

As tributes pour in, he leaves behind a legacy of athletic admiration and extraordinary contributions to football in the communities of San Ignacio and Santa Elena.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.