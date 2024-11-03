YaYa protests against hair discrimination

Photo: His Excellency Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), during his visit on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño

by Orlando Pulido

BELMOPAN, Wed. Oct. 30, 2024

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, there was a joint press conference between the Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Education, Culture, Science and Technology; and His Excellency Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Dr. Lin Chia-Lung and his entire delegation arrived in Belize on Tuesday and held discussions in Belmopan to enhance the partnership between Belize and Taiwan.

Commenting on his meeting with Dr. Chia-Lung, Hon. Fonseca told Amandala, “It is a very important visit from the Foreign Minister of Taiwan. I think it is a strong indication of the deep partnership and friendship we have with Taiwan. Taiwan has been a very consistent partner for Belize over the past 35 years, and they have helped us in terms of our national development, our economic development, our social development; so I am very happy to have the Foreign Minister here.”

Photo: His Excellency Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan), shares a toast with the Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, and Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

During the press conference, Hon. Fonseca stated that, “Taiwan must be a nation that is respected. Taiwan, like Belize, is a country committed to democracy, committed to the rule of law; and so, Belize continues to be a strong ally and supporter of Taiwan’s right to self-determination. [At] the United Nations General Assembly recently in New York, we made that point on the international stage.”

As for Dr. Lin Chia-Lung, this is his fourth visit to Belize and his first as Foreign Minister.

“Whenever I am in Belize, I’m always struck by the beauty of your country, and touched by the warm welcome and the generous hospitality that I received,” he said.

Dr. Chia-Lung also noted that “under the leadership of Prime Minister Briceño and his government, Belize has been [sic] remarkable achievements. Taiwan and Belize have many things in common, and we both cherish peace and uphold the values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights; and based on these solid foundations of common ideals and mutual interests, our friendship has continued to flourish for 35 years.”

H.E. Dr. Lin Chia-Lung detailed that Taiwan and Belize have collaborated in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, the environment, sustainable development, culture, and education. During the discussions that got underway on Tuesday afternoon, the representatives of the two countries focused on constructive and fruitful cooperation projects, and explored areas for further cooperation.

“I am proud to announce that after two years of effort, significant progress has been made on the issue of importing shrimp from Belize, “said Dr. Chia-Lung.

Taiwan has also agreed to provide financial support for the reconstruction of Belcan Bridge in Belize City.

Other areas for Taiwan’s involvement would be in “smart” agriculture and tourism. Dr. Chia-Lung emphasized that Taiwan “will extend collaboration in areas including agriculture innovation, cultivation, public health, ICT (Information and Communication Technology), women’s empowerment, clean energy, and basic infrastructure.” “In particular, we will extend and even enlarge the ongoing women’s empowerment program. We will also increase the fellowship program so as to have more young [people] go to study in Taiwan; we would like to encourage more for the recipients to return back to Belize to help develop your great nation,” Chia-Lung further said.

H.E. Lin Chia-Lung thanked the Government of Belize for its unwavering support of Taiwan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-determination. He also expressed gratitude to the Belizean Government for continuing to call on China to respect the will of the Taiwanese people.