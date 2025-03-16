Some stats on Pele

Belize Christian Academy – 2025 National Primary Schools Male Volleyball Champions

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Fri. Mar. 7, 2025

The Belize Christian Academy (BCA) boys won their first ever National Primary Schools Volleyball Championship, winning all 4 games they played at the tournament organized by the National Sports Council at the Punta Gorda Multipurpose Complex on Friday, March 7.

In Game 1, the Cayo District champions, the BCA boys dominated the Corozal Methodist boys, 25-8, 25-23.

In Game 2, the Orange Walk District champions, the Chan Pine Ridge Government School boys won, 25-22, 25-22, over the Belize District champions, the Holy Redeemer RC boys.

Independence Primary School – 2025 National Primary Schools Male Volleyball Sub-Champions

In Game 3, the Stann Creek District champions, the Independence Primary School boys sent home the Corozal boys, 25-14, 25-10.

In Game 4, the Chan Pine Ridge boys had to go to 3 sets to prevail, 20-25, 25-16, 17-15, over the Toledo Christian Academy (TCA) Eagles.

In Game 5, the BCA boys had to go to 3 sets to prevail, 25-18, 15-25, 15-1, over the Independence boys.

Toledo Christian Academy – 2025 National Primary Schools Male Volleyball 3rd Place winners

In Game 6, the TCA Eagles sent home the Holy Redeemer boys, 22-25, 25-16, 15-10.

In Game 7 in the first semifinal, the Independence boys qualified to the finals by a 25-18, 25-18 win over Chan Pine Ridge boys.

In Game 8 in the other semifinal, the BCA boys eliminated the TCA boys, 25-14, 27-25, to qualify to the finals.

In Game 9, the consolation match for 3rd place, the TCA Eagles outlasted the Chan Pine Ridge boys, 25-23, 11-25, 15-13.

In Game 10, the final, the BCA boys toughed it out over Independence boys in 3 sets, 25-10, 18-25, 25-10, to win the championship.

Alejandro Penner (BCA) – Most Valuable Player

In the closing ceremonies, the National Sports Council presented team trophies and individual medals to the champions – Belize Christian Academy; sub-champions – Independence Primary School; and 3rd place winners – Toledo Christian Academy. BCA’s Alejandro Penner won the Most Valuable Player award.