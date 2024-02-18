Belize City Council introduces electric taxi vehicles

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 15, 2024

In a move towards sustainable transportation solutions, the Belize City Council, under the leadership of Mayor Bernard Wagner, has announced the introduction of electric taxi vehicles, or eTaxis, to Belize City’s smart city ecosystem.

This development comes on the heels of the Council’s recent reception of two long-anticipated electric buses in January 2024, as part of an Electric Mobility Pilot Project funded by the European Union (EU) and executed in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Belize City Council (BCC), the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance (MPUELE), and the Department of Transport (DoT).

Mayor Wagner, a staunch advocate for smart city enhancements, has long voiced the Council’s intention to incorporate electric taxis into Belize City’s transportation network to complement the city’s parking meters, traffic light systems and electric buses. At the Compactor Handing Over Ceremony and Heavy-Duty Machinery Fleet Display, held on Tuesday, Mayor Wagner unveiled the arrival of four new Geely Geometry E crossover vehicles, purchased by the Belize City Council for use as electric taxis.

In collaboration with the local MiDriva App, the Council plans to deploy these eTaxis to provide a service akin to popular ride-hailing platforms like Uber. The app will enable users to order rides to various locations with real-time tracking capabilities. Initially, the program will be launched in partnership with the Downtown Battlefield Park Taxi Association, allowing drivers to operate the eTaxis on a lease-to-own basis. Future plans include expanding the program to partner with additional taxi associations within Belize City.

Mayor Wagner emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable financial model to ensure the viability of the eTaxi program. “The financial model will be crucial to cover the acquisition cost of the vehicles, maintenance expenses, driver compensation, and generate a return on investment to assist with funding the Council’s operations and provide services to the residents of Belize City,” Mayor Wagner stated.

Beyond offering residents a new, convenient, and safe transportation option, eTaxis are expected to benefit tourists traversing Belize City. The introduction of electric taxis aligns with the Council’s broader vision of promoting sustainable urban mobility and reducing carbon emissions.

As the Council finalizes the operational model for the eTaxi program, Belize City residents are eagerly anticipating the impact of these new additions to the local transportation industry, particularly within the taxi sector. With continued innovation and partnerships, the Belize City Council aims to position itself as a pioneer in e-mobility and a leader in sustainable urban development.