General

Belize City man killed on Kut Avenue

Nimrod Fitzgibbon, deceased

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022– A Belize City man was killed on Saturday night, February 12, after being ambushed by two men riding a motorcycle. Supal Street resident, 30-year-old Nimrod Fitzgibbon, also known as “Son Son” was walking on Kut Avenue when he was shot several times by one of two men who approached him on a motorcycle.

Communications Director for the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood, told the media that they do not yet know the motive for this murder. He noted, however, that Nimrod Fitzgibbon was no stranger to police.

“There is no current motive as yet, and yes, you’re right in saying that he’s no stranger to the law. But in a murder where it was only him on that street [at] that particular time and his two assailants. We would have to really do some deep canvassing to try to get to the bottom of this one. Nonetheless, our officers remain on that scene from that night, and I am certain they are out there trying to put this together and see how quickly we can bring it to a close,” stated Yearwood.

Fitzgibbon’s girlfriend, Shaday Martinez, recalled the moment she found out that her boyfriend had been killed. “I just finished from taking a shower and changing my clothes, and that was so I heard the shots, but when I heard the shots, I knew he wasn’t here home with me. So I said to myself, ‘let me go check and see who it is’, but when I was around the lane, I heard his friends saying it was ‘Son Son’, so when I ran towards him I saw him on the ground with his shots and foam coming out of his mouth,” she said.

Martinez said that she wants people to remember her boyfriend as a hard-working man with a dream who was passionate about his kids and upholstery business.
Police investigations continue.

