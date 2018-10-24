Subscribe to our Rss

Belize City primary schools football championships on Wednesday at MCC

Sports — 24 October 2018
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 22, 2018– The National Sports Council (NSC) administered Belize City Primary Schools Football Tournament, which commenced on September 24 at the MCC Grounds with 8 female teams and 17 male teams participating, held its semifinal games today at the MCC.

The male teams had been separated into 3 groups, two of 6 teams each and one of 5 teams; while the females were divided into 2 groups of 4 teams each.

In the first female semifinal today, (F) St. Luke Methodist defeated Belize Elementary, 1-0, in overtime with a goal from Samryn Rancharan. The second female semifinal saw (F) Queen’s Square Anglican with the 2-0 win over Holy Redeemer in penalty kicks, after playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation. Penalty kick scorers for Queen’s Square Anglican were Fontasia Tasher and Nala Lynch.

The first male semifinal was a one-sided affair, as (M) Queen’s Square Anglican crushed James Garbutt SDA, 6-0, with 2 goals from Tom Thomas and 1 each from Aaron Nicholson, Teashaun Gillett, Ajanie Moguel and Zebulon Frazer. The second male semifinals was scoreless in regulation, but in overtime, (M) Ebenezer Methodist clipped St. Martin De Porres, 1-0, with a goal from Shawn Garbutt.

The female (F) and male (M) championship finals are set for this Wednesday, October 24, at the MCC Grounds:
Wednesday, October 24

1:15 p.m. – (F) St. Luke Methodist vs Queen’s Square Anglican
1:55 p.m. – (M) Queen Square’s Anglican vs Ebenezer Methodist

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, NSC Bze. Dist. Sports Coordinator)

