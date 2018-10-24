Belize City primary schools football championships on Wednesday at MCC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 22, 2018– The National Sports Council (NSC) administered Belize City Primary Schools Football Tournament, which commenced on September 24 at the MCC Grounds with 8 female teams and 17 male teams participating, held its semifinal games today at the MCC.

The male teams had been separated into 3 groups, two of 6 teams each and one of 5 teams; while the females were divided into 2 groups of 4 teams each.

In the first female semifinal today, (F) St. Luke Methodist defeated Belize Elementary, 1-0, in overtime with a goal from Samryn Rancharan. The second female semifinal saw (F) Queen’s Square Anglican with the 2-0 win over Holy Redeemer in penalty kicks, after playing to a 0-0 draw in regulation. Penalty kick scorers for Queen’s Square Anglican were Fontasia Tasher and Nala Lynch.

The first male semifinal was a one-sided affair, as (M) Queen’s Square Anglican crushed James Garbutt SDA, 6-0, with 2 goals from Tom Thomas and 1 each from Aaron Nicholson, Teashaun Gillett, Ajanie Moguel and Zebulon Frazer. The second male semifinals was scoreless in regulation, but in overtime, (M) Ebenezer Methodist clipped St. Martin De Porres, 1-0, with a goal from Shawn Garbutt.

The female (F) and male (M) championship finals are set for this Wednesday, October 24, at the MCC Grounds:

Wednesday, October 24

1:15 p.m. – (F) St. Luke Methodist vs Queen’s Square Anglican

1:55 p.m. – (M) Queen Square’s Anglican vs Ebenezer Methodist

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle, NSC Bze. Dist. Sports Coordinator)