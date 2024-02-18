Belize City receives new garbage compactor truck from Government of Japan

Photo: (l-r) Councillor Kaya Cattouse, Ambassador Nobuyuki Shirakata and Mayor Bernard Wagner

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 15, 2024

In a collaborative effort aimed at bolstering waste management infrastructure, the Belize City Council, in partnership with the Japanese Embassy, recently unveiled the first of two new garbage compactor trucks. The handing over ceremony, held on Tuesday, February 13, at the Memorial Park, marked a milestone in the city’s efforts to improve sanitation services.

Procured through funding from the Government of Japan’s Grant Assistance Program for Grassroots Human Security Projects, the garbage compactor trucks represent a substantial investment in Belize City’s waste management capabilities. The Belize City Council initiated the grant application process in April 2022, culminating in the signing of the official grant agreement worth $534,100 Belize dollars with the Embassy of Japan in November 2022.

Mayor Bernard Wagner, His Excellency Ambassador Nobuyuki Shirakata, and Councillor Kaya Cattouse were among the officials who delivered remarks at the ceremony. Councillor Cattouse, responsible for Sanitation, underscored the positive impact that the new compactor trucks would have on the Council’s responsiveness and its ability to enhance cleanliness throughout the city. Mayor Wagner emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Council and Belize City residents to achieve these goals, stressing the need for civic pride and responsibility.

“The success of our efforts does not solely rest on the machinery we possess, but also on the collective actions of each and every resident of Belize City. It is imperative that we cultivate a culture of civic pride and responsibility. We realize that we can do so much more and cover so much more ground when we work together,” said Wagner.

According to Wagner, the new trucks will especially benefit the Sanitation Night Crew, a night time unit dedicated to addressing garbage hotspots and additional waste accumulation resulting from illegal dumping within the city.

The acquisition of the garbage compactor trucks is part of the Belize City Council’s broader strategy to strengthen its operational capacity. Alongside the donated compactor truck, a grader, backhoe, and mini backhoe purchased by the Council were also on display at the ceremony to showcase the heavy equipment fleet.

Ambassador Shirakata conveyed his well wishes and optimism regarding the impact of this donation on garbage collection efforts in Belize City. He expressed hope that the new compactor trucks would make a tangible difference in improving waste management practices and contributing to the overall cleanliness and sanitation of the city.