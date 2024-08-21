Police officers awarded for decades of service

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Aug. 19, 2024

It was reported in last week’s edition of Amandala (Tuesday (digital) edition) that in the early hours of Monday, August 12, seven persons had burglarized Courts Belmopan, the thieves making off with a large quantity of items after they managed to tie up the security guard.

The Belize Police Department has announced that three persons from the Belize City area have been charged in connection with that crime.

According to previous reports, around 4:00 a.m., the men approached the establishment, held up the security guard, tied him up, and then entered the store. The men stole an assortment of electronic items and an undisclosed amount of cash from inside a safe.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, mentioned to the media that several electronic devices from the burglary were recovered from a residence in the Belama area of Belize City.

Randy Slusher, Tyra Diaz and Roy Alvarez from Belize City have all been charged with ‘Handling Stolen Goods’. ACP Romero mentioned that the investigation is still being carried out to determine whether other charges will be pressed against the trio or others.