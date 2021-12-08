Belize District 1st Division football Week 2 scores

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 6, 2021– The ball continued rolling over the weekend at the MCC with Week 2 games of the Belize District Football Association (BDFA) 1st Division 2021-22 Opening Tournament. All eight teams in the competition saw action, with 4 games being played on Saturday, December 4, the first beginning at 10:00 in the morning.

In game 1, Stars Academy crushed Village Boys, 8-2, with goals from Stephan Diego (34’), Keffer Perteau (51’), Leon Jones (56’ & 66’), Kevin Higinio (59’), Shemar Gillett (83’), Michael Palacio (84’) and Kyle Humes (89’); while Jian Augustine (36’) and Ajay Usher (77’) scored for Village Boys.

Game 2 saw Eagles SC edge HUYSC, 2-1, with a goal each from Keon Badillo (16’) and Kadeem Myers (31’); while the lone Hattieville goal was by Flayden Carter (65’).

Game 3 was another 2-1 score, with CRFC edging out Kelly Street Bombers. Kenroy Linarez (23’ & 76’) struck twice for Caesar Ridge, while Steven “Breds” Baizar (56’) scored for Kelly Street.

And in the nightcap game, Lake-I prevailed, 4-2, over Ladyville Rising Stars. Lake-I goals were by Jerwin Carcamo (4’ & 75’), Marques Stamp (24’) and Akeem Baptist (80’); while Tristan Reyes (17’) and Byron Guzman (69’) tallied for Rising Stars.

Upcoming Week 3 schedule at MCC:

Saturday, December 11

10:00 a.m. – Caesar Ridge FC vs Stars Academy

12:00 noon – Kelly Street FC vs Hattieville United FC

2:00 p.m. – Village Boys FC vs Ldv Rising Stars FC

4:00 p.m. – Eagles FC vs Lake-I FC