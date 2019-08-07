Belize to host the XIX Central American Beach Volleyball Championship

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug 2, 2019– Belize will host the XIX Central American Men’s & Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship from August 16-18, 2019 at Kukumba Beach, Old Belize. Male and Female Teams from seven Central American countries (Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama) will participate. Games will start at 9:00 a.m. each day and run through 6:00 p.m. with matches on two sand courts at Old Belize. Entrance fee is $10 for a full day of international beach volleyball action.

The Belize Teams are: Emma Hoare and Clara Sabal (Female Team); Bryton Codd and Francis Hauze (Male Team); Michael Jenkins and Edgar Martinez (Male Team)…

Kukumba Beach at Old Belize will be the perfect atmosphere for high-energy fun for all sports enthusiasts during this action-packed weekend event.

The Belize Volleyball Association wishes to thank Old Belize for its partnership in hosting this event, as well as major sponsors Central TV & Internet, TNC-10, Bowen & Bowen Ltd., and the Belize Tourism Board. Any company or individual interested in sponsorship or support can contact the BVA.

-press release-