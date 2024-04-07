Belize mourns the loss of esteemed diplomat David Gibson

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 3, 2024

Belize is in mourning following the death of one of its most esteemed diplomats, David Allan Kirkwood Gibson.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the senior diplomat and long-standing figure in Belize’s affairs of state passed away peacefully in his sleep over the weekend at his home in Belmopan. He was 70 years old.

Gibson, a celebrated figure in Belize’s diplomatic circles, was renowned for his extensive service to the country, particularly in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His career spanned several decades, with roles including serving as the Permanent Secretary and CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as holding ambassadorial positions that significantly shaped Belize’s foreign policy.

During the 1990s, Gibson emerged as a leading authority on Belize’s foreign affairs, especially concerning the longstanding Belize-Guatemala territorial dispute. His expertise and negotiations were crucial in advancing Belize’s position on this matter.

Gibson’s academic achievements included a master’s degree in Public Policy and Economic Planning from the International Institute of Social Studies in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

His leadership and visionary approach were particularly evident during his tenure under the administrations of both Dean Barrow (UDP) and Said Musa (PUP).

In addition to his governmental roles, Gibson founded the Think Tank Centre for Strategic Studies, Policy Analysis and Research (CSSPAR) in 1995. Through CSSPAR, he continued to influence Belize’s strategic policy formulation and research, further cementing his legacy as a Belizean deeply invested in the country’s development and international relations.

Gibson’s contributions extended beyond the diplomatic offices and into the Caribbean community, and at CARICOM’s fiftieth-anniversary celebrations in 2023, he was celebrated for his role in highlighting the support of regional leaders in Belize’s quest for independence in 1981.

David Gibson is survived by his family, including five children, who, alongside many, mourn the loss of a truly remarkable individual.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in expressing its condolences, described Gibson as “a true Belizean patriot and one of Belize’s foremost diplomats” whose legacy of dedication and service to Belize will be long remembered.