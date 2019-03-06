Subscribe to our Rss

Belize National Female “A” Team wins friendly, 2-0, over Motlow Lady Bucks of the U.S.

Sports — 06 March 2019
Belize National Female “A” Team wins friendly, 2-0, over Motlow Lady Bucks of the U.S.

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– In a friendly football match on Saturday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, our Belize National Female “A” Team defeated the visiting Motlow Lady Bucks, 2-0, with a goal each from Katie Jones in the 29th minute and Anijay Quiroz in the 75th. The Motlow State College Team, which is reportedly leading their division in the state of Tennessee, U.S.A, is on a week-long visit to Belize, and will play another friendly against our Belize National U-17 Female Team at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro.

 A warm Belizean welcome to the Motlow ladies!

Related Articles

City Boys Grassroots Football Tournament Week 2 results Griga holds on to #1 seed, as NEBL teams try to remain in playoff contention Parity at Week 8 of PLB Closing Season Cricket Corner – Bandits and Excellence, showdown of the day; Summer Fever mash up Northern Spirit

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.