Belize National Female “A” Team wins friendly, 2-0, over Motlow Lady Bucks of the U.S.

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 4, 2019– In a friendly football match on Saturday night at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belmopan, our Belize National Female “A” Team defeated the visiting Motlow Lady Bucks, 2-0, with a goal each from Katie Jones in the 29th minute and Anijay Quiroz in the 75th. The Motlow State College Team, which is reportedly leading their division in the state of Tennessee, U.S.A, is on a week-long visit to Belize, and will play another friendly against our Belize National U-17 Female Team at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro.

A warm Belizean welcome to the Motlow ladies!