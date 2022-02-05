74 F
Sports

Belize National Team returns from friendlies in Nicaragua

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022– The Belize Jaguars drew 1-1 yesterday in their second friendly match with Nicaragua in Nicaragua, after losing 4-0 on Saturday to their Nicaraguan hosts. Deon McCaulay struck the equalizer for Belize in the 75th minute.

It is perhaps the first time that our National Senior Men’s Football Team has embarked on such a serious journey towards preparing for international competition, namely the Concacaf Nation’s League tournament scheduled to take place in June of this year. There have been many disappointing outcomes in qualifying tournaments for our Belize team, and the cry from fans and players alike has long been that more practice matches against formidable international opponents are needed to fine tune our team for international competition.

When there were reports that the FFB had arranged not one, but two international friendlies this past weekend in Nicaragua, with more such friendlies planned for March, Belizean fans began to take notice with a little glimmer of hope. The 4-nil drubbing that our boys took in the opener against Nicaragua on Saturday was following a journey that included two legs by bus due to flight difficulties. The second outing was very encouraging; although it ended in a 1-1 draw, the Belize national team gained some attention and respect from Nicaraguan sportscasters and fans.

The team is expected back in the Jewel sometime today. Respect, guys! The work is under way.

