Belize Peace Movement flogs ex-Foreign Ministers for signing declaration

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 10, 2019– Five former Foreign Ministers signed a declaration at the Prime Minister’s press conference on Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019. So What?

The purpose of this “poppy-show” event was another desperate attempt to influence Belizeans to vote Yes to the ICJ. With only 92 days left to referendum date on April 10, and with more Belizeans joining the No vote, Wednesday’s soap opera is the latest in the recent string of desperate attempts by government after ten years of failure to conduct a proper and impartial public education efforts on the Guatemalan issue.

The Belize Peace Movement (BPM) recalls that the heads of the Army, Police and Coast Guard were paraded to all media outlets singing the government’s propaganda. It fooled no one.

Wednesday’s ex-Foreign Minister’s “snake-oil” show at the Biltmore Hotel merely served to expose those personalities who were part of the disdainful, deceptive, and in some cases, collusion with foreign interest behind the backs of Belizeans, as they signed all sort of agreements which have come back to haunt the people and nation of Belize.

As matters now stand, these same five ex-Foreign Ministers colluded in removing references to our western borders and replacing it with “adjacency zone.”

The Maritime Areas Act gave away miles of Belizean sea and since May 2015, Guatemalan armed forces have invaded and occupied Belizean’s portion of the Sarstoon River.

None of the five had any condemnation for Guatemala’s violation of Belizean sovereignty and territorial integrity in breach of international law.

History has recorded that in their younger, brighter and sharper era of their career, three of the five ex-Foreign Ministers firmly said “NO to the ICJ!”

Were they wrong then, or are they wrong now, that they have flipped, to the Yes?

The BPM asks, how dare these five quislings show their faces after years of arrogance and disrespect to Belizeans, whom they have deliberately misinformed, disinformed and kept in the dark regarding the Guatemalan claim to Belize?

The BPM intends to hold a press conference next week.

-press release-