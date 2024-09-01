End child marriages

Photo: (l-r) Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Forgien Affairs; Jose Luis Kelly, honorary consul

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Aug. 27, 2024

The office of an Honorary Consulate for Belize in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, was reopened on Friday, August 23, after the previous honorary consul’s tenure ended in May of this year.

The consular closure caused inconvenience for over 6,000 Belizeans visiting Chetumal who were left without the services and protections typically provided by that office; and if any incidents occurred, they had to seek assistance from the Embassy in Mexico City.

“The consulate is there to provide consular services to Belizeans as well as provide information and other services to Belizeans who find themselves in need of such while traveling or living in Chetumal,” said Oscar Arnold, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico.

“The consular office will also play a key role in promoting tourism and facilitating Mexican nationals with information about traveling to Belize,” he added.

The Honorary Consulate is located on Calle Flores Magón 352 Chetumal, Quintana Roo in the center of the municipality. It is expected to be a vital link for Belizean nationals, offering essential services such as emergency assistance. The reopening ceremony was attended by Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who highlighted the importance of a consulate in strengthening diplomatic ties and providing consular services to Belizeans in Mexico.

“This marks another important milestone in the strong, deep friendship and partnership Belize has enjoyed with our neighbor, Mexico, particularly Quintana Roo,” he said.

The consulate also aims to foster economic, cultural, and social relations between Belize and Quintana Roo.

Belizean national, Jose Luis Kelly has been selected as the consul and will be available to assist in emergencies.

The consulate can be reached at 983-165-5108.