Belize shines in CARIFTA Games

Photo: (l-r) Demetrie Meyers, Gold medalist; Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Sports; Brooklyn Lyttle, Bronze medalist; Jaden Williams and Daniel Meyers

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Apr. 2, 2024

Over the weekend, a delegation of four young Belizean athletes traveled to Saint George’s, Grenada, and won medals in competition in the CARIFTA Games at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

16-year-old Demetrie Meyers shined in the 3,000 Meters in the Under-17 category at 9:05.86 and claimed the gold medal. Wyndel Beyde of Aruba secured silver, and Isaiah Alder of Trinidad and Tobago clinched the bronze, with times of 9:21.30 and 9:29.35, respectively.

However, when Demetrie competed in the 1,500 meters, he fell short, placing fifth.

Another Belizean competitor, 16-year-old Brooklyn Lyttle, snagged bronze for Belize in the girl’s Under-17 long jump, leaping 18 feet 9 and 1/2 inches, losing to Bahamas and Jamaica in the competition.

Daniel Meyers, older brother of Demetrie, placed in the bottom tier, coming in 13th of 14 in the boy’s Under-20 1,500 meters. Also, 15-year-old Jaden Williams participated in the youth categories for the long and triple jumps but failed to place.

Williams told reporters that, despite his not placing for medals, he was granted a scholarship to attend Jamaica College.

“I didn’t get the results I wanted, but I managed to get a full scholarship from a school in Jamaica … I guess they didn’t look at my performance like the way I looked at it. I’m just grateful they saw potential in me because I’m young,” he said.