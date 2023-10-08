Belize shines in the 2023 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Photo: Alaia Belize, 5th as top 20 resorts in Central America

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 5, 2023

In the prestigious 36th annual Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Belize proudly carved its name among the top resorts in the Caribbean and Central America for 2023.

This accolade marks a significant achievement for the country as the Caribbean region has continually attracted tourists globally. Whether looking to flee cold weather or immerse themselves in a tropical paradise, travelers flock to the region, making their way via air or sea.

The awards saw impressive participation, with over half a million votes cast by the magazine’s readers, voicing their preferences for hotels, airlines, and islands.

On the 4th of October, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) shared the news with the country of the honor of having made it under the “Top Islands in Central and South America” category.

Standing as a testament to the country’s enchanting beauty, Ambergris Caye, the largest island in Belize, secured a remarkable 5th place in this distinguished category.

But the accolades didn’t stop there. Belize’s presence was significantly felt in the “Top 20 Resorts in Central America” category. Taking the lead was Alaia Belize which made an impactful entry at No. 5.

The list further revealed Belize’s dominance with Hamanasi Adventure & Dive Resort at 6th, Victoria House Resort & Spa at 9th, followed by Sirenian Bay Resort & Villas at 12th, Gaia Riverlodge at 14th, Turneffe Island Resort at 15th, Coco Plum Island Resort in 16th, Matachica Resort & Spa in 17th, and Cayo Espanto in 19th.

Following the reveal, Alaia Belize took to Facebook to convey their appreciation: “We are deeply honored and humbled to rank No. 5 in the Condé Nast Traveler’s Choice Award for Best Resorts in Central America. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing unforgettable Belizean vacation experiences.”

The BTB, in a press release, commended all their partners who have been awarded, emphasizing their relentless efforts in positioning Belize as a premier destination. Their remarkable endeavors are now globally acknowledged through these esteemed awards.

Amandala reached out to BTB’s public relations officer, Mike Hernandez, seeking his insights on what this recognition means for the organization. He told us he would get back to us, but up to press time he has not responded.