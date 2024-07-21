Belizean Peter “Chukku” Young passes in Kingston, Jamaica

Photo: Robert Arnold, charged with multiple offenses

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2024

After an investigation that lasted a little over a month, police believe they have one of the persons who broke into the Magana residence in the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom Village, Belize District, and fatally shot 32-year-old Cruz Magana.

That person has been identified as 21-year-old Robert Arnold of Belize City.

According to reports, at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Magana was inside his home lying in a hammock, while his mother and sister sat outside their home in front of the family’s shop, when the females reportedly saw Arnold and another man heading in their direction. The men forced their way inside the home, and began demanding money while holding the family hostage. After retrieving the cash that was hidden in a room in the house, they reportedly shot Magaña approximately three times, then fled.

Magana was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. At the time of the incident, police were reportedly seeking two men, but on Wednesday, the Belize Police Department announced to the media that Arnold had been charged with the crimes of murder and robbery.