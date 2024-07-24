Ministry of Sports honors Belize volleyball Gold medalists

Photo: BEL team and the Jamaica Public Service meeting in Jamaica

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 22, 2024

A team of 7 Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) power line technicians, along with their line supervisor, departed Belize over the weekend en route to Jamaica to assist in the country’s latest power crisis.

Following the horrific Category 4 hurricane, Beryl, earlier this month, many parishes throughout the island have remained without electricity, given the damage to buildings and power infrastructures.

Belize as well as other Caribbean countries that are members of CARICOM have united to aid the islands affected by Beryl. As part of this initiative, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), an association of electric energy solutions providers and other stakeholders operating in the electricity industry in the Caribbean region, Central and South Americas, and globally, called on Belize to assist with rebuilding high and low voltage networks and service lines in Jamaica.

Once in Jamaica, they will be joining Jamaica’s sole distributor of electricity, Jamaica Public Service (JPS), in restoring power to the communities affected.

The 7 power line technicians include Ronald Young, Sergio Esquivel, Jeser Gonzalez, Manuel Lopez, Paul McCalla, Javier Montero, Errol Reneau, and Edward Sutherland.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to these dedicated employees for their service, and for supporting the mission to assist a fellow nation in their efforts to rebuild and restore normalcy to their country as swiftly as possible,” the BEL release expressed.

Amandala reached out to the General Manager of Distribution Services, Jose Moreno for an interview, but up to press time he was unavailable.

The team is expected to spend at least 3 weeks in Jamaica before returning on August 10.