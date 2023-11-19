26.7 C
Belize City
Sunday, November 19, 2023

Belize-Taiwan partnership launches housing program in Belmopan

GeneralBelize-Taiwan partnership launches housing program in Belmopan
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Housing; and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signing housing grant agreement

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 15, 2023

The Government of Belize, via the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH), has announced the commencement of Phase 2 of the Low-Income Housing Program, backed by a generous grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The grant of US$1,425,000 will be used to construct 50 new studio houses in the Highland Estate community in Belmopan, and is expected to benefit some 250 citizens.

Approximately 831 land parcels will be distributed via the project to those seeking to own a home for the first time.

There is a projected 10-month timeline for the execution of this phase of the housing program.

When AMANDALA inquired for further information on the commencement date and how individuals may qualify for this program, the MIDH informed us that they are still in the process of finalizing those details.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.