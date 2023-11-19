Belize-Taiwan partnership launches housing program in Belmopan

Photo: Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Housing; and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) signing housing grant agreement

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 15, 2023

The Government of Belize, via the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH), has announced the commencement of Phase 2 of the Low-Income Housing Program, backed by a generous grant from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The grant of US$1,425,000 will be used to construct 50 new studio houses in the Highland Estate community in Belmopan, and is expected to benefit some 250 citizens.

Approximately 831 land parcels will be distributed via the project to those seeking to own a home for the first time.

There is a projected 10-month timeline for the execution of this phase of the housing program.

When AMANDALA inquired for further information on the commencement date and how individuals may qualify for this program, the MIDH informed us that they are still in the process of finalizing those details.