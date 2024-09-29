Belize volleyball girls hammer Guatemala, 3-1, at 1st AFECAVOL Central American U-17 championship

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 24, 2024

In the upcoming weeks, Belize will participate in the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) 8th edition of World Investor Week (WIW).

Belize will be represented by the Financial Services Commission of Belize (FSC), which is the regulatory body for non-bank financial services in Belize for entities licensed or registered under the Financial Services Commission Act, Cap: 272 Revised Edition 2020 and the Securities Industry Act, 2021.

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and the global standard setter for financial markets regulation. It develops, implements, and promotes adherence to, internationally recognized financial market regulation standards, and works closely with other international organizations on the global regulatory reform agenda.

“Becoming an Associate Member of IOSCO earlier this year reinforces our dedication to creating a financial environment that prioritizes investor education and protection. With the rise of AI, virtual assets, and other transformative technologies, we must continue to educate and protect investors,” said Claude Haylock, Director General of the Financial Services Commission.

WIW 2024 is a global initiative intended to promote investor education and protection, and will bring together more than 100 jurisdictions worldwide to spotlight critical issues impacting investors today.

Major topics that will be focused on include: Technology & Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance. Additionally, it will feature discussions and workshops on Fraud and Scam Prevention, Investor Resilience, and the Basics of Investing.

“We encourage all investors, whether seasoned or new, to actively participate in the events and take advantage of the resources available. The knowledge gained will be crucial in navigating today’s evolving financial landscape,” mentioned Haylock.

WIW will run from October 7 to October 12.