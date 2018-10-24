Belize U-16 at UNCAF tournament in Guatemala

BELMOPAN, Fri. Oct. 19, 2018– The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) is proud to present the team that is representing Belize in the U-16 UNCAF tournament in Guatemala. The team travelled to Guatemala on Wednesday, October 17, and is scheduled to return to Belize on October 28. The FFB and President, Mr. Sergio Chuc take this opportunity to wish the team a safe journey.

Belize U-16 players (name; district/town/city; position) – Marcos Alvarez (Orange Walk, F); Antwone Baptist (Belmopan, M); Michael Bradley (Belize City, F); Kleron Cacho (Dangriga, D); Isaac Castillo (Belize City, GK); Jahvic Enriquez (Dangriga, D); Wilfredo Galvez (Punta Gorda, F); Kenyon Lawrence (Belmopan, GK); Jeison Medrano (Belmopan, D); Joshawn Flowers (Cayo, M); Henry Palma (Dangriga, D); Tylier Peters (Dangriga, F); Jovaun Ramos (Belize City, M); Eldon Reneau (Belize City, M); Manuel Romero (Belize City, D); Kalyn Fernandez (Belize City, M); Jeremiah Vanegas (Dangriga, M); Ajani Vaughn (Belize City, M).

Technical Staff: Head Coach – Dale Pelayo; Asst. Coach – Lester Jerome Serano; Physical Trainer – Ernest Morris; Equipment Manager – Herbert Trapp, Jr.; Physiotherapist – Amin Ben Aba.

Games Schedule

Sat. Oct. 20, 15:30 – Guatemala vs Belize

Sun. Oct. 21, 13:15 – Belize vs Honduras

Mon. Oct. 22, 11:00 – Nicaragua vs Belize

Tue. Oct. 23, 11:00 – Panama vs Belize

Thurs. Oct. 25, 11:00 – Belize vs Costa Rica

Sat. Oct. 27, 11:00 – El Salvador vs Belize

(Amandala Sports Ed. Note: Belize U-16 lost to Guatemala on Saturday, 4-0; we lost to Honduras, 5-0, on Sunday; and today we lost 2-1 to Nicaragua. Till the long whistle, Go Belize!)