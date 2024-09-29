Belize to participate in the annual World Investor Week

Photo: Belize U-17 girls celebrate 3-1 win over Guatemala

by William Ysaguirre

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Wed. Sept. 25, 2024

Belize’s national female Under-17 volleyball team overwhelmed the Guatemala team, 3-1, in their second match at the first-ever AFECAVOL Central American Female U-17 Volleyball Championships at the National Sports Institute (IND) volleyball gymnasium in Managua on Wednesday afternoon, September 25.

Central American U-21 gold medalist Akili Jones, 16 yrs, was on fire, hammering 20 kills and one kill block, while also serving up 6 aces to score 27pts! Last year’s primary schools MVP, 14-year-old Imaun Marin hammered 14 hits, 4 kill blocks and served an ace, as Belize swept the first 2 sets: 25-17, 25-21.

Melissa Guerra rallied the “chapinas” counterattack with 13pts, as she, Natalia Perez and Andrea Garces scored 7 hits apiece, but had to go to extra points to win the 3rd set, 28-26. Belize conceded 36pts by unforced errors.

But the Belize girls were taking no prisoners, and 16-year-old Rhea Tsai served 2 aces, scored 2 kill blocks and a hit, and Amayah Lino hammered 3 kills and 2 kill blocks. Setter Sara Safa tricked the ball over the net for 3pts, 12-year-old Jamielee Espejo scored 2 pts, and Jaycee Usher added a point, as they profited from the chapinas’ 39 errors to win the 4th set, 25-21.

On defense, libero Dasialynn Thurton dug up 41 saves and had 23 excellent receptions to rank the 3rd best digger and 3rd best digger in the tournament so far. Jones had a 36.05 percent success rate on attacks and had 11 excellent receptions on defense. Marin has a 57 percent success rate on blocks and a 26.25 efficiency on attacks. Safa had 16 good sets to rank as 3rd best setter in the tournament.

Belize did not fare so well in their debut match, as Costa Rica dominated, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23. Jones scored 11 hits and served an ace, Marin scored 7 hits, and Lino scored 4 hits. Tsai served an ace and scored 3 hits, while Abigail Sharp served 2 aces, and Safa served 1 ace. Belize conceded 28pts on errors. Amanda Campos led the “ticas” attack with 18pts, Michelle Arias scored 10pts, and Charlotte Martinez added 7pts.

Belize plays the hosts on Thursday evening 6:30 p.m., then Honduras on Friday, and El Salvador on Saturday afternoon. Fans can follow the girls’ success on the live broadcast by NicaSports on YouTube.