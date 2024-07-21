Belizean Peter “Chukku” Young passes in Kingston, Jamaica

Photo: Belize’s Kaleigh Cardinez scored 2 hits vs Nicaragua

by William Ysaguirre

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 17, 2024

The Belize under-21 national women’s volleyball team enjoyed 2 wins at the XX U-21 Women’s Central American Championships at the Belize City Civic Center on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, July 16-17.

Belize debuted with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 win over Nicaragua on Tuesday night, led by Nisaan Martinez, who scored 22 points on 18 hits, 2 blocks, and 2 aces. Team captain Gareth Bruce punched way above her 5’3″ height and weight, hammering 15 hits, 1 block, and serving up an ace; and Ziane Henderson scored 4 hits and served 3 aces for 7 points. Jevia Leslie had 3 kill blocks, as she and Blessed Omamurhe scored 4 points each, and Kaleigh Cardinez scored 2 hits.

On defense, Libero Dasialynn Thurton had 20 excellent receptions and dug up 13 saves, while Cardinez had 10 good digs, and Bruce dug up 8 saves.

Belize scored 41 hits, compared to Nicaragua’s 27 hits, and served 8 aces, while Nicaragua served 5 aces. Belize also profited from Nicaragua’s 24 unforced errors, conceding 8 points on errors and 11 points by service faults to Nicaragua. Both teams were even on blocking, with 7 kill blocks each.

On Wednesday night, Belize dominated Honduras 25-17, 25-16, 25-13, as Bruce hammered 15 kills and served 2 aces for 17 points. Nisaan Martinez scored 9 hits and a block to tally 10 points, while Blessed Omamurhe scored 5 hits, a kill block and served 3 aces. Leslie and Cardinez scored 5 points each, Henderson served 2 aces and hammered 2 hits, Akili Jones scored a hit, and Emma Solano drove the final nail into the coffin, serving the final ace for the win. Belize gained 25 points by the “catrachas” errors, but also conceded 23 points by unforced errors.

The Belize team will rest on Thursday, before taking on El Salvador on Friday and challenging Guatemala for the championship in Saturday’s nightcap

In the opening game on Tuesday, Guatemala dominated El Salvador in straight sets: 25-14, 25-22, 25-21. Guatemala had a rest day Wednesday, when Nicaragua overwhelmed El Salvador: 25-7, 25-8, 25-13.