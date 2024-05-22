30 C
Belize City
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Belize attends STI Forum in New York

Photo: Belize’s delegation to STI forum in...

UEF commemorates Haitian Flag Day in Belize

Photo: YaYa Marin Coleman educating young Belizean...

Da when rain wahn come?

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 14,...

Belizean Douglas Langford, 2024 MVP at Basketball Without Borders

HighlightsBelizean Douglas Langford, 2024 MVP at Basketball Without Borders
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Douglas Langford

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 20, 2024

Belize basketball legend Clinton “Pulu” Lightburn tipped us off this afternoon that Belizean Douglas Langford had made history for Belize, being named the 2024 MVP at the recently concluded international NBA basketball camp, Basketball Without Borders, which ran from May 17 to May 20, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and included the 30 best male and female high school age prospects being observed in training by NBA scouts.

A May 15, 2024 release from Basketball Without Borders Americas 2024, (on the web site pr.nba.com/basketball-without-borders) states:

“The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced 60 of the top high-school-age prospects from 17 countries and territories across Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean who will travel to São Paulo, Brazil, for the 13th edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Americas, which will be held Friday, May 17 – Monday, May 20 at Clube Alto dos Pinheiros.

“The campers will be coached by current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends and coaches….

“The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games and life skills and leadership development sessions. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the male and female players who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders….”

Among the 30 boys in the camp with Langford were players from Mexico, Canada (5), Chile, Dominican Republic (2), Colombia (2), Argentina (3), Uruguay (3), Brazil (6), Venezuela, Bahamas, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico (3).

To be selected as one of the top 30 high-school-age prospects in the whole region is already a great achievement.

But more than that, we Belizeans are now proud to learn that at the closing of the camp today, May 20, Douglas Langford was chosen as the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP for the boys.

Since the Basketball Without Borders camp started in 2001, some “4,300 participants from 140 countries and territories” have participated, with “116 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.” So, it’s a small number that make it to the NBA, but there is no harm in dreaming.

Congratulations, Douglas! The Jewel is proud of you!

Check out our other content

Belize attends STI Forum in New York

UEF commemorates Haitian Flag Day in Belize

Da when rain wahn come?

Yo geh ketch!

Two missing men

PM travels to Taiwan for presidential inauguration

Life sentence for Louis Gillett

Hattieville fisherman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter is freed

Selgado asks for court’s mercy

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.