Covid cases back on the rise

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 24, 2024

In an interview that was aired on YouTube, sports writer Bilal Morris called her Belize’s humble softball giant; and indeed, she was, considering all of her accomplishments.

Well, Brenda Johnson, 80, affectionately known as, “BJ,” is no longer with us. She passed away on Sunday morning, July 21, at her home in Belize City. It is believed that her transition was peaceful and that she died from natural causes.

BJ was a devout member of the Anglican religion and, although funeral arrangements have not yet been made, there is no doubt that the funeral service will be held at St. John’s Cathedral.

BJ, in her day, was an outstanding softball player, and she was the catcher for the Belizean softball contingent that went to the Central American & Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo in 1974 and won the Gold.

She began playing softball in 1960 at the age of 16, and during the 15 years she played the sport, she was a catcher for the Dunrite team, a team she led to victory on numerous occasions at home and abroad.

But softball was not her only passion. She was a career teacher and accountant who believed in passing on her knowledge to others.

“Apart from softball, teaching was her passion, and she inspired many young women in her time to be the best that they can be,” said her sister, Amanda Johnson.

BJ taught at St. John’s Primary School, and she was an accountant for St. John’s Credit Union. She worked with the US Peace Corps, and in that capacity she travelled all over the world.

BJ is predeceased by her husband, Fred Gabourel. She is survived by her daughters, Estelle Gabourel and Alma Gabourel.

Apart from her sister, Amanda, she is survived by 6 sisters and 5 brothers.

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: We join the softball and sporting community in extending our sincere condolences to the family and relatives of a great Belizean, a true Golden Girl of Belize softball and a legend in her own right. Rest in peace, sister Brenda Johnson.)