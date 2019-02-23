Another Belizean student gets volleyball scholarship to Canada!

© Berisford Codd Jr.

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 15, 2019–Twenty-one-year-old Daril Avila, a talented volleyball player and student at the University of Belize, will be leaving the country later this year to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science at Concordia University of Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. Concordia is a member of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC), the same conference that Bryton Codd and Karym Coleman are currently playing in with Briercrest College, and where Francis Hauze is headed to play for Medicine Hat College in September. The tuition scholarship is the second secured by newly formed BK Volleyball Foundation, a player-led initiative by student athletes Bryton Codd and Karym Coleman, with the mission of exposing Belize’s local talent to higher level athletic competition and academic opportunity.

Daril, a son of Punta Gorda, has represented Belize well at the National Team level from the age of 13 years old, and continues to participate on the U-23 and Senior Team. His most recent appearance representing Belize was at the Central American U-23 Championship during September 2018, where Daril finished as the tournament’s fourth leading scorer with 76 points (65 kills, 7 blocks and 4 aces). Standing at only 5-10, Daril is well known around volleyball circles for his explosive athleticism and unwavering will to dominate bigger blockers, which is likely to catch teams off guard for misjudging his relatively diminutive frame!

While it took a bit longer than we hoped, Daril was recruited as an outsider hitter (the same position he has grown up playing in Belize). His new coach Lucas Jacobson, a former ACAC standout at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, spoke highly of Daril’s prospects as a contributor to his team. As an attacker, Daril will be expected to make use of his quickness in order to work angles on the bigger blockers he is expected to face in the conference (average height is around 6-4). Where Daril is expected to shine is in serve receive, a necessary component to run a high tempo offense against taller and more athletic players. Joining a team that is currently at the bottom of their division (4-21), Daril will have major responsibility from the start of his first season to lift the young program to relevancy!

We fully expect Daril to perform above standard when he ventures off to Canada. His discipline and natural abilities will put him on par with the best in conference. To Daril, Belize looks forward to celebrating your growth and success, young king! Always remember to leave the door open on your way to the top! #501Excellence #BKVolleyball #NurturingTheRoots